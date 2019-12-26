It might be bitter cold outside in January, but there are plenty of indoor workshops and talks to make things for your garden and learn something new.
There are workshops to make suet and planters. There are talks about the fruit of Monticello and creating a collector’s garden. There’s a yoga class inside a greenhouse and a walk to learn how to identify trees. And at the end of the month is an orchid show.
Here’s a roundup of garden events in the Lancaster County region this January.
Email enegley@lnpnews.com with more events to add.
Thursday, Jan. 2, 6:30 p.m. Lititz Garden Club presents a talk on hybrid plants to use in the garden from Sinclair Adam, Penn State Extension’s trial gardens director. Free. Pre-register by emailing lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.
Saturday, Jan. 4, 9-11 a.m. The Living Landscape class at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Details: hornfarmcenter.org or 717-757-6441.
Saturday, Jan. 4, 11 a.m. Little Gardeners: Make a hanging bird suet workshop for children (grades k-6) at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $5. Details: kensgardens.com or call 717-392-4875.
Saturday, Jan. 4, 1 p.m. Suet cake workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $10. Details: kensgardens.com or call 717-392-4875.
Thursday, Jan. 9 and Friday, Jan. 10. New Directions in the American Landscape Design Symposium at Bryn Mawr College. Register at bit.ly/NDAL2020. Registration is $370.
Saturday, Jan. 11, 8-9 a.m. Yoga in the greenhouse at Esbenshade’s Garden Centers, Lititz. $10. To register, call 717-626-7007 or visit bit.ly/greehouseyoga.
Saturday, Jan. 11, 11 a.m. Terrarium workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $20, includes three plants and materials. Bring your own container or buy one at the store. Details: kensgardens.com or call 717-392-4875.
Saturday, Jan. 11, noon-1:30 p.m. Make a succulent planter in a wine bottle with Plant Nite at the Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey, 698 Schoolhouse Road, Middletown. $47 includes materials. For adults 21 and older. Details: bit.ly/VineyardHPlanter.
Monday, Jan. 13, 7 p.m. Lancaster County Garden Club will host a talk, Procuring Plants for a Collector’s Garden from Peter Zale, associate director, Longwood Gardens for conservation, plant breeding and collections. Event is at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 for guests. Details: lancastergardenclub.org.
Saturday Jan. 18, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Backyard Fruit Growers' present a talk about the fruit of Monticello at Lancaster Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. Free. Details: byfg.org.
Saturday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m. Kokedama workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $15 for the first string garden and $12 for each additional one. Details: kensgardens.com or call 717-392-4875.
Saturday, Jan. 18, 1 p.m. Winter tree identification walk with Lancaster Conservancy at Climbers Run Nature Center, 226 Frogtown Road, Pequea. $10. Details: bit.ly/WinterHikeLC.
Thursday, Jan. 23, 6:30-8 p.m. Make a succulent planter in a rustic box with Terrarium Therapy at Funk Brewing, 28 S. Market St., Elizabethtown. $42. Buy tickets at bit.ly/PlanterFunk.
Saturday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. Herbal spa workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $20 includes materials to make lavender body scrub, bath bombs and a bath tea sachet. Details: kensgardens.com or call 717-392-4875.
Saturday, Jan. 25, 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. New beekeeper workshop with Lancaster County Beekeepers Society at The Gathering Place, 6 Pine St., Mount Joy. $65. More information: lancasterbeekeepers.org.
Friday, Jan. 31- Sunday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Orchid show from Susquehanna Orchid Society. At Hershey Gardens. Exhibits, displays, sales, activities for children and education. Orchid show is free but admission is charged for the gardens. Details: bit.ly/HGOrchids2020.
Ongoing. Donate unwanted garden supplies. Items will be sold at the annual plant sale (May 2, 2020) of Penn State Master Gardeners of Lancaster County. To arrange for items to be picked up, call 717-575-1192 or email lancastergardenshed@gmail.com.
Fridays and Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. Take a one-hour guided tour of Hershey Gardens with biologist. Ray Barbehenn. Free with garden admission. Details: hersheygardens.org.
And looking ahead into February:
Saturday, Feb. 1, 9-11 a.m. The Living Landscape class at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Details: hornfarmcenter.org or 717-757-6441.
Monday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m. Lancaster County Garden Club will host a talk, A Backyard Wilderness: 40 Years of Close-up Nature Photography from Kerry Givens, Pennsylvania naturalist, photographer and ophthalmologist. Event is at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 for guests. Details: lancastergardenclub.org.