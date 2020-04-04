Over the past two weeks, members of Garden Spot Village’s crafters group have been doing their part to alleviate concerns about the potential shortage of personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 crisis by making masks.

Scott Miller, chief marketing officer for Garden Spot Village, said via email that while the campus currently has a sufficient stock of equipment on hand, “As a precaution in addition to ordering more PPE, just to be safe, we approached the GSV Craft Club to see if they would be interested in making face masks as a back-up in case they might be needed in the future.”

The club reacted as he thought they might.

“Volunteerism and living with purpose is a big part of life at Garden Spot Village, and we were not surprised that the group jumped at the opportunity to help others,” he wrote. “It's part what this community does for each other.”

Juanita Fox, a member of the development staff at Garden Spot Village, said the crafters were excited to join in.

“These are people with skills,” she said via phone. “They work on this in their homes.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The crafters meet weekly and work on different projects to aid others in the community.

Related articles