New Holland Elementary students will be covered with face masks made by Garden Spot Village crafters when they return to school Aug. 31.

The New Holland senior living community residents created 100 masks for children who forget a mask, lose it or need a clean one.

After hearing how the craft group had made masks for the Garden Spot Village staff, Maria Buck, school administrative assistant, came up with the idea to ask for their help.

“I thought there might be a need to have extra face coverings on hand,” Buck says.

Buck reached out to Colleen Musselman, Garden Spot Village director of life enrichment and Garden Spot Village crafters adviser, who presented the request from the school to the group.

Without hesitation, the crafters eagerly tackled the project with enthusiasm.

“We ladies loved making the masks for the local school district,” says Hagar Scott, Garden Spot Village Crafters treasurer.

Each triple-ply mask is made from cotton fabric with polyester interfacing and elastic to fit over ears. Crafter Betty Bohlayer said it takes about 20 minutes to cut and sew one mask.

The colorful kid-friendly fabric for the masks was donated by residents and friends. Some had fun designs, like pink elephants, bugs, frogs, flowers, Minnie Mouse, Coca-Cola and stars.

“I was so excited about the fabrics we had to use for the student masks,” crafter Barbara Murphy says.

Scott agreed and believes when the kids see them, there could be a lot of lost or forgotten masks.

Buck says the school is grateful for the support from Garden Spot Village and have enjoyed doing past projects together.

“The residents provide a great example of serving others using their talents and wisdom,” she says.

Eastern Lancaster County School District Superintendent Robert Hollister also is proud of the relationship between the senior living community and the school district.

“Earlier this year, the district provided extra medical supplies to Garden Spot Village during a critical time,” Hollister says. “Now they are coming to our need. Making the masks for our students is awesome.”

And these crafters have experience. They’ve made 500 masks for the Garden Spot Communities staff and 1,500 for Mennonite Disaster Service.

“We like using out sewing skills to help others,” Bohlayer says.

With the latest requirements by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for students to wear masks at all times while in school, even if they are able to maintain 6 feet of social distance, is a good reason to have extra masks available.

The crafters finished the masks for the anticipated first day of school on Aug. 25. However, the start was moved back a week. Hollister explained the district needed more time for air conditioning construction; technology set-up due to late arrival of equipment; COVID-19 safety preparations plus delay in receiving personal protective equipment.

Like other districts, lack of adequate space will make it a challenge for students to maintain a 6-foot distance in classrooms. With 30% of students choosing alternative learning and the removal of unnecessary furniture, some classrooms were able to gain more space for distancing. Elementary learners will eat lunch in their classrooms.

While the upcoming school year comes with a lot of uncertainty, one thing New Holland Elementary School students can count on is having face masks, thanks to the Garden Spot Village crafters.

“The crafters are a great group of ladies with big hearts to help others,” Musselman says.