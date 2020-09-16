Garden Spot marching band members get ready to perform during a rehearsal on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The band of about 120 students will only perform during three home football games this season, due to restrictions the PIAA implemented during the pandemic.
Richard Fitz directs the Garden Spot marching band through a warm-up routine on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Fitz has been the marching band director at Garden Spot for 29 years, but says this season has presented the most challenges.
Richard Fitz’s deployment to the Middle East with the Air National Guard Band of the Northeast as a percussionist and keyboardist was cut short by the pandemic, sending him home in April.
Fitz serves as the music teacher at his alma mater, Garden Spot High School. The last time he saw his students was in December – little did he know, seeing his students again would be different than anything he experienced in a career that has spanned nearly three decades.
With remote learning, he wouldn’t get the chance to see any of them again in person until the middle of summer for band camp. Or at least he thought.
As he enters his 29th season leading marching bands, Fitz says this year has posed the most challenges. He’ll still create marching band drills, decide musical selections and coach 120 students including musicians, color guard and drum majors. But this year, he’s had to work to figure out how to do all that safely in the midst of a pandemic.
“To be perfectly honest, I really don’t have the words to describe it,” Fitz said of this year’s marching band. “Never in my wildest dreams would I expect that we would have anything like this to try to deal with, and try to work around, and try to figure out what’s going to be safest for our students but also the staff … everyone that’s involved in the school district.”
In a normal season, the band always accompanied the Spartan football team on game nights, keeping up morale and performing for the crowd. But this season, as the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association tightened restrictions for fall sports, the marching band can only perform three times.
Drum major Karynne Henry directs the Garden Spot marching band during a rehearsal on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The marching band, which isn't doing any sort of drill this year because of social distancing, is playing three Led Zepplin songs this season for its performances, which will be at only three home football games.
The sunset illuminates the side of the Garden Spot High School before a marching band rehearsal on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Members of the Garden Spot marching band warm up and tune their instruments before a band rehearsal on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The band, which has roughly 120 students, is preparing for a season unlike any other, as PIAA rules have limited the number of people allowed at high school football games and other fall sports. The marching band will only perform three times on the field this season.
Richard Fitz, who has been the marching band director for 29 years at Garden Spot, uses his phone to test the tune of a trumpet player before rehearsal on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The band, which has roughly 120 members, will only be performing at three home football games this season, after the PIAA has restricted access to high school sporting events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Drum majors Dustin Swanson, left, and Angel Brenneman direct the Garden Spot marching band through warm-ups before a rehearsal on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The band, which has roughly 120 members, will only be performing at three home football games this season, after the PIAA has restricted access to high school sporting events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Richard Fitz directs the Garden Spot marching band through a warm-up routine on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Fitz has been the marching band director at Garden Spot for 29 years, but says this season has presented the most challenges.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
The Garden Spot marching band, maintaing a six-foot distance between members, marches across the football field during a rehearsal on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The band, which has roughly 120 members, will only be performing at three home football games this season, after the PIAA has restricted access to high school sporting events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Garden Spot marching band, maintaing a six-foot distance between members, marches across the football field during a rehearsal on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The band, which has roughly 120 members, will only be performing at three home football games this season, after the PIAA has restricted access to high school sporting events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Garden Spot marching band member plays a Led Zepplin song during a rehearsal on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The marching band, which isn't doing any sort of drill this year because of social distancing, is playing three Led Zepplin songs this season for its performances, which will be at only three home football games.
A Garden Spot marching band member plays a Led Zepplin song during a rehearsal on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The marching band, which isn't doing any sort of drill this year because of social distancing, is playing three Led Zepplin songs this season for its performances, which will be at only three home football games.
A Garden Spot marching band member plays a Led Zepplin song during a rehearsal on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The marching band, which isn't doing any sort of drill this year because of social distancing, is playing three Led Zepplin songs this season for its performances, which will be at only three home football games.
Garden Spot marching band drummers play a Led Zepplin song during a rehearsal on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
A Garden Spot marching band member plays a Led Zepplin song during a rehearsal on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The marching band, which isn't doing any sort of drill this year because of social distancing, is playing three Led Zepplin songs this season for its performances, which will be at only three home football games.
A Garden Spot marching band member plays a Led Zepplin song during a rehearsal on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The marching band, which isn't doing any sort of drill this year because of social distancing, is playing three Led Zepplin songs this season for its performances, which will be at only three home football games.
A Garden Spot marching band member plays a Led Zepplin song during a rehearsal on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The marching band, which isn't doing any sort of drill this year because of social distancing, is playing three Led Zepplin songs this season for its performances, which will be at only three home football games.
A Garden Spot marching band member plays a Led Zepplin song during a rehearsal on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The marching band, which isn't doing any sort of drill this year because of social distancing, is playing three Led Zepplin songs this season for its performances, which will be at only three home football games.
Garden Spot marching band members get ready to perform during a rehearsal on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
A Garden Spot marching band member plays a Led Zepplin song during a rehearsal on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The marching band, which isn't doing any sort of drill this year because of social distancing, is playing three Led Zepplin songs this season for its performances, which will be at only three home football games.
Members in the Garden Spot marching band perform a Led Zepplin song during a rehearsal on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Garden Spot marching band members play a Led Zepplin song during a rehearsal on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The marching band, which isn't doing any sort of drill this year because of social distancing, is playing three Led Zepplin songs this season for its performances, which will be at only three home football games.
Garden Spot marching band members play a Led Zepplin song during a rehearsal on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The marching band, which isn't doing any sort of drill this year because of social distancing, is playing three Led Zepplin songs this season for its performances, which will be at only three home football games.
A Garden Spot marching band member plays a Led Zepplin song during a rehearsal on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The marching band, which isn't doing any sort of drill this year because of social distancing, is playing three Led Zepplin songs this season for its performances, which will be at only three home football games.
Richard Fitz, who has been the marching band director for 29 years at Garden Spot, speaks to a band member after rehearsal on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Those performances won’t be in a stadium packed with as many football fans, friends and parents. The big halftime performances will be to sparser bleachers.
Questions are still bubbling after Governor Tom Wolf's office updated its guidance on high school sporting events on Sept. 2. Wolf announced new guidance permitting a limited number of spectators to attend high school events – 25 or fewer for indoor events, 250 or fewer for outdoor events.
In a normal year, Fitz develops up to 45 different formations for the band to march in for their performance. This year, it’s much more rudimentary – band members march across the fields staying six-feet apart, stopping to play three renditions of well-known Led Zepplin songs and then march off the other sideline.
On Aug. 27, as the sun began to set behind the football field as the band members took part in a normal summertime rehearsal. They seemed cheerful and, in general, as if it were business as usual without the constraints of the pandemic.
“They’ve been really very inspiring for me, that they understand this is how things are and we just have to figure out a way to live with it and to continue to move on,” Fitz said.
Senior drum major Dustin Swanson added that the band has had an optimistic outlook despite the pandemic.
“It’s definitely exciting to just see how we do under the circumstances that we’re in right now,” Swanson said. “Considering we weren’t sure what was going to happen this year, it’s like – it's at least exciting to know we’ll have a few games to play at.”
Senior drum majors Angel Brenneman and Karynne Henry shared Swanson’s positive outlook.
Even without as many fans, Brenneman said she expects this year to be fun for the few games the band gets to play at.
“We’re all really into football and we’re really supportive of our team, so I think it’s going to be fun … just being there for our team and having some sense of normalcy for them and us,” she said.
The Spartans’ football team is scheduled to have its first home game on Oct. 2, against Donegal. The final two home games will be played the last two weeks in October.
“That first game, it’s going to be different,” Fitz said. “It’s going to be really interesting to see what happens during the game without any spectators there. … We’ll just have to wait and see and hope for the best.”