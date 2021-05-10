G. Love

G. Love has been added to the 2021 Lancaster Roots & Blues Festival roster.

 Submitted

One of Philadelphia's favorite musical sons will be making the trip west for the Lancaster Roots & Blues Festival.

G. Love & Special Sauce have been added to the festival's schedule for a 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16 performance on the Freedom Hall Main Stage. G. Love is touring behind his new album, "The Juice," which recently received a Grammy nomination for "Best Contemporary Blues Album."

G. Love, whose real name is Garrett Dutton, will perform with an 8-piece band. Dutton last appeared at the Lancaster County Convention Center for a slightly different reason - hosting and performing during a cooking demo for his "G. Love's Special Sauce" hot sauce during the 2017 Taste! Lancaster event.

The Juice from the new album "THE JUICE"

Video by Jay Strausser

G. Love joins previously announced performers including Joan Osborne, Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite and dozens more. For a full list of performers as well as ticket information, visit lancasterrootsandblues.com

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next