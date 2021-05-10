One of Philadelphia's favorite musical sons will be making the trip west for the Lancaster Roots & Blues Festival.

G. Love & Special Sauce have been added to the festival's schedule for a 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16 performance on the Freedom Hall Main Stage. G. Love is touring behind his new album, "The Juice," which recently received a Grammy nomination for "Best Contemporary Blues Album."

G. Love, whose real name is Garrett Dutton, will perform with an 8-piece band. Dutton last appeared at the Lancaster County Convention Center for a slightly different reason - hosting and performing during a cooking demo for his "G. Love's Special Sauce" hot sauce during the 2017 Taste! Lancaster event.

G. Love joins previously announced performers including Joan Osborne, Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite and dozens more. For a full list of performers as well as ticket information, visit lancasterrootsandblues.com