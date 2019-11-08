Weekends in Lancaster County offer a little bit of everything: concerts, art exhibits, events and plays are just some ways that residents can enjoy their weekend.

Here are 9 free events in Lancaster County this weekend.

Lancaster County GIS Day

The Little Conestoga Watershed Alliance is hosting an event at the Lancaster County Government Center that focuses on the cutting-edge technology involved with water management. There will be presentations, and posters, as well as a chance to get your well water tested.

More information: Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. | 150 N. Queen Street, Lancaster | More info

Grape Leaf Cafe 3rd annual Friendsgiving

Grape Leaf Cafe is hosting a friendsgiving event at Ross Street United Methodist Church. It's free, but bringing a dish of food is required. The cafe will offer a turkey and drinks.

More information: Friday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | United Methodist Church, 312 E. Ross Street, Lancaster | More info

Alpaca Open House

Eastland Alpacas’ annual fall open house includes wagon rides, farm tours, obstacle course demonstrations, food and a farm store.

More information: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, noon to 4 p.m | 2089 Risser Mill Road, Mount Joy | 717-653-2757 | Website

Farbo Co & Co Cocoa Con and Holiday Open House Funsplosion

Every Saturday from now to Christmas, Farbo Co will host an open house that features free gift wrap, a hot cocoa bar and additional nerd-themed activities.

More information: Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | 9 W. Grant Street, Lancaster | 717-466-3487 | Website | More info.

Thanksgiving Tasting

Lemon Street Market is hosting a Thanksgiving tasting at their market. Some of the featured items will be spinach and artichoke dip, holiday cheeseballs, turkey gravy and mushroom gravy.

More information: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | 241 W Lemon Street, Lancaster | 717-826-0843 | Website | More info

Slalom performance

Mu Upsilon Sigma is hosting a performance of "Slalom" from the F&M Orchestra.

More information: Saturday, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Barshinger Center for the Musical Arts, Franklin & Marshall College, College Ave. | More info

Fall craft show

Conestoga Valley is hosting a fall craft show that features woodworking, handmade crafts, home decorations, crocheted items, food and more.

More information: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Conestoga Valley High School, Rill Gymnasium, 2110 Horseshoe Road, Lancaster | 717-397-5231 | More info

Craft fair

Woodcrest Villa & Mennonite Home is hosting a craft fair featuring 25 vendors. Some of the items sold include hats, scatves, ornaments, jewelry and art, among other items. There will be food.

More information: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. | 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster | More info

Reptile Experience

That Fish Place - That Pet Place is hosting Reptile Invasion, which is a Red Lion-based group that educates children about a variety of reptiles.

More information: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. | 237 Centerville Road, Lancaster | 717-299-5691 | Website | More info