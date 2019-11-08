Weekends in Lancaster County offer a little bit of everything: concerts, art exhibits, events and plays are just some ways that residents can enjoy their weekend.
Here are 9 free events in Lancaster County this weekend.
Lancaster County GIS Day
The Little Conestoga Watershed Alliance is hosting an event at the Lancaster County Government Center that focuses on the cutting-edge technology involved with water management. There will be presentations, and posters, as well as a chance to get your well water tested.
More information: Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. | 150 N. Queen Street, Lancaster | More info
Grape Leaf Cafe 3rd annual Friendsgiving
Grape Leaf Cafe is hosting a friendsgiving event at Ross Street United Methodist Church. It's free, but bringing a dish of food is required. The cafe will offer a turkey and drinks.
More information: Friday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | United Methodist Church, 312 E. Ross Street, Lancaster | More info
Alpaca Open House
Eastland Alpacas’ annual fall open house includes wagon rides, farm tours, obstacle course demonstrations, food and a farm store.
More information: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, noon to 4 p.m | 2089 Risser Mill Road, Mount Joy | 717-653-2757 | Website
Farbo Co & Co Cocoa Con and Holiday Open House Funsplosion
Every Saturday from now to Christmas, Farbo Co will host an open house that features free gift wrap, a hot cocoa bar and additional nerd-themed activities.
More information: Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | 9 W. Grant Street, Lancaster | 717-466-3487 | Website | More info.
Thanksgiving Tasting
Lemon Street Market is hosting a Thanksgiving tasting at their market. Some of the featured items will be spinach and artichoke dip, holiday cheeseballs, turkey gravy and mushroom gravy.
More information: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | 241 W Lemon Street, Lancaster | 717-826-0843 | Website | More info
Slalom performance
Mu Upsilon Sigma is hosting a performance of "Slalom" from the F&M Orchestra.
More information: Saturday, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Barshinger Center for the Musical Arts, Franklin & Marshall College, College Ave. | More info
Fall craft show
Conestoga Valley is hosting a fall craft show that features woodworking, handmade crafts, home decorations, crocheted items, food and more.
More information: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Conestoga Valley High School, Rill Gymnasium, 2110 Horseshoe Road, Lancaster | 717-397-5231 | More info
Craft fair
Woodcrest Villa & Mennonite Home is hosting a craft fair featuring 25 vendors. Some of the items sold include hats, scatves, ornaments, jewelry and art, among other items. There will be food.
More information: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. | 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster | More info
Reptile Experience
That Fish Place - That Pet Place is hosting Reptile Invasion, which is a Red Lion-based group that educates children about a variety of reptiles.
More information: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. | 237 Centerville Road, Lancaster | 717-299-5691 | Website | More info