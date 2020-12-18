Today the Fulton Theatre will debut both a free holiday concert filmed in the theater and a new streaming service for Fulton performances.

The Fulton Holiday Benefit Concert will go live today via Fulton HD, a new virtual platform to which fans of the theater can subscribe at no cost.

The concert, featuring more than 20 performers and a 12-piece orchestra, will feature singing and dancing, with traditional holiday songs including “O Holy Night,” “Let It Snow,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

The concert is expected to begin streaming by noon today, and will available to view online for two weeks.

The concert was filmed in the Fulton over four days during the first week of December — before the state’s COVID-19 mitigation mandates, which shut down all theaters until Jan. 4, were announced.

Fulton HD is billed as a streaming initiative that will allow audience members to watch filmed performances at home until the downtown Lancaster theater is able to reopen for live performances — planned for next spring.

It’s also a gift to the Fulton’s audience for its support since the theater shut down in March because of the pandemic, Fulton executive artistic producer Marc Robin said.

“Bringing back music and performance into the Fulton was cathartic for us as artists, and we hope that it will do the same for our patrons all over the East Coast, and to those who will now be able to experience the Fulton for the first time,” Robin said,

For free registration for the streaming service, visit https://fultonhd.org.

There’s also an option to make a donation to the Fulton on the web page.

— Mary Ellen Wright