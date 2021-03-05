The Fulton Opera House’s past, and its reported ghostly presences, will put it in the national spotlight Saturday, April 24, when an episode of the Travel channel’s “Portals to Hell” show featuring the theater airs.

The show, which is entering its third season of investigating haunted places, is moving from the cable Travel channel to the new Discovery+ streaming service.

“Portals to Hell” host and producer Jack Osbourne — a costar of the reality show "The Osbournes" with his parents, rock star Ozzy and "The Talk" co-host Sharon — and paranormal investigator Katrina Weidman came to the Fulton in November to film the episode.

Fulton Hall, later the Fulton Opera House, was built on the foundation of a pre-Revolutionary War jail — site of the 18th-century massacre of a group of Conestoga Indians by the vigilante Paxtang Boys.

Fulton Theatre actors and staff have reported numerous encounters with ghostly presences in the theater, going back decades.

The Fulton has been closed to audiences since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring, and is undergoing extensive renovations.