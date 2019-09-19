Was Eva Peron a woman of the people or a greedy powermonger?
“Maybe we don’t come to a full agreement about her, but I hope there is a sense of empathy. That’s what I want people to walk away with,” says Monica Ramirez, who is playing Eva in the Fulton’s production of “Evita,” which officially opens tonight.
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, who wrote “Evita,” leave you guessing about the woman who worked her way from the slums of Los Toldos to the first lady of Argentina from 1948 to 1952.
“Eva is complicated,” says Omar Lopez-Cepero, who plays Che Guevera, the revolutionary who narrates the story, though he never met her and was only a teenager when she was in power.
“Because of her upbringing, she needs to be seen, to be adored by millions of people. Her thirst was never quenched,” Lopez-Cepero says.
While Lopez-Cepero’s personal view of Eva is different, Che has a harsher view.
“As Che, I’d say she let greed motivate her more than helping the people. She ran the country into the ground.”
And, Lopez-Cepero notes, “Che is the narrator. We are seeing the story through his eyes. They are playing in a world he painted.”
There is an interesting relationship between Eva and Che in the show.
“We challenge each other,” Ramirez says. “We push and pull each other.
Eva was determined to be powerful, to be noticed.
In the early days, she used sex to get ahead.
“This is a clear portrait of real ambition,” Lopez-Cepero says. “She was always seeking something.”
Eva, then Eva Duarte, became a radio star and was invited to participate in a fundraiser for victims of an earthquake. It was at a gala for the fundraiser that she met Col. Juan Peron, then secretary of labor.
She quickly became his mistress and the two started their pursuit of power.
“I think they loved each other,” says Enrique Acevedo, who is playing Juan Peron. “In many productions they gloss over their relationship and say they just used each other, but I think it was real.
“Like all politicians, Peron was not thinking about the people, he was thinking about power. The idea of the people comes from her. He’s reluctant because he knows how much of a cutthroat mission (was ahead of them).”
But Eva opens his eyes to the idea that getting the support of the masses is the best way to go.
“He sees her power and decides to go with it,” Acevedo says.
And the masses loved Eva. She was like a movie star — glamorous, dressed to the nines and quite suave. And they felt like the Perons were on their side.
Of course, the couple lived a lavish lifestyle and money began disappearing from the government. People didn’t seem to care. Eva was their hero and spiritual leader.
Her early death only cemented the love the people felt for her.
She died at 33 of cervical cancer and people noted that Jesus died at the same age.
“She took on a level of martyrdom she might not have had if she lived a longer life,” Lopez-Cepero says. “She was seen as a holy figure.”¶