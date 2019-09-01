The Fulton Theatre — long known as the Grand Old Lady of Prince Street — is in the midst of huge changes as it prepares for the opening of its 2019-20 season, just a little over two weeks away.

Phase one of the massive renovation project at the theater is almost complete, and phase two is beginning.

Overall, the cost of renovations will be about $25 million, with another $5 million put into an endowment.

The 167-year-old building isn’t just going through a facelift as it did in 1994.

As walls are torn down and new facilities constructed, executive artistic producer Marc Robin’s dreams are coming come true.

“Ultimately, phase two completes the big dream and turns the Fulton into a performing arts complex,” he says.

So what is the most exciting thing about the project?

It depends on your perspective.

Theater lovers will get more theater space and more shows — some bigger. some experimental and some that might never have been able to be staged at the Fulton before.

Actors working at the Fulton will get 16 new apartments, all up to code and following Equity rules, so everyone will have a bathroom, air conditioning and heating. Both community and national touring arts groups will be able to use the new performance spaces for everything from jazz festivals to ballet, from symphony concerts to new play competitions and staged readings.

And audience members will enjoy a much larger lobby and bar and 200% more bathroom space.

Phase one of the project is almost complete. It includes the creation of the 16 actors’ apartments, including two compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, on King Street; returning the facades of the buildings on King to the original colors; and a large stage right area, which gives much more flexibility to stagings and makes the back stage area fully functional.

Phase two is more public.

“The jewel of the entire project is the multipurpose theater, with a rehearsal hall, a major classroom for 150 students and a rental venue,” Robin says. “It will be all glass — 2½ stories of glass. When it is done, we will have the availability to program four shows at the same time.

It will be located on North Water Street, at the back of the Fulton.

An expanded lobby, which will be able to comfortably hold a sold-out audience, will be built between the Fulton and the education building across the alley.

“The biggest challenge for us is trying to preserve a historical building and tie it into the new building while still staying in code,” Robin says. “But we are passionate about it. So instead of knocking buildings down, we are refitting the building.”

Those challenges have been met head on. After all, the Fulton is one of only three theaters in the United States to be named a National Historic Landmark.

“We have done every step of it through the historical society,” Robin says.

Phase one certainly respected the Fulton’s history. Nicole Hackmann, director of donor relations and the Breakout Performance Campaign, notes that the original bricks will be revealed along King Street.

“We do it one layer at a time, and the building at the corner of King and Prince had nine coats of paint,” Hackmann says.

The original fire escape near that corner is staying, and the facade of the education building and the Fulton itself will stay the same.

“There is too much history here to not preserve the buildings,” Hackmann says.

The Fulton was built on the foundation of a jail, which was the site of the Paxtang Gang Massacre of Conestoga Indians in 1763.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

It will not be touched.

Even the masonry work will feature thin layers of concrete between bricks, which is no longer done by most masons, but that was the way it was done at the Fulton, so it will be done that way again. That doesn’t mean the Fulton is not using modern technology. Far from it.

“We will be the first building in the tri-state area to install a blue roof,” Hackmann says. “It’s a water retention system that has a green roof on top of it. It holds a lot more water and releases the water a little slower.” The greenery will absorb water and some will evaporate.

“It’s a big deal because water isn’t running off the drainage system, going straight into the Chesapeake Bay,” he says. “This way, the water has somewhere else to go.

“One of our biggest energy-saving productions is that every light (that can be) is an LED light. Even stage lights and office lights.”

The street level floors will have retail space, though Robin notes there will be no new restaurants. “So much of our sponsorship comes from local restaurants,” Robin says. “We have worked to partner with them and we would be in direct competition with the people who have allowed us to grow.”

In case you’re wondering, Rita’s Italian Ice will still be there. It has an extension clause in its lease, which could last for years. “People do enjoy getting ice cream after a matinee,” Hackmann says.

Warfel Construction is in charge of the project, and architect Richard Levengood, who was a major part of the 1994 renovation, is very much involved in this project. Unlike the 1994 renovation, the Fulton will not close. The season opens with “Evita” on Sept. 17.

“You will notice construction,” Robin says. “The alley will be closed off immediately. First and foremost, all the electrical in the alley has to be buried. We will lose our loading dock as it becomes part of the lobby. The loading dock will be in back, on Water Street.

“The lobby donor wall will have construction signs. There will be lots of ‘Pardon our dust,’ signs inside and out.”

The theater itself will mostly be untouched and the backstage improvements already are working for the better.

“In the old days it would take an entire day to get the Lancaster Symphony in. Now it takes 45 minutes,” Robin says. “We have much more flexibility.”

When will it all be finished?

“If I believe what they tell me, November of next year,” Robin says. “That’s what they are telling me.”