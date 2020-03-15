When the 2020-21 season opens at Fulton Theatre, actors starring in the shows will have brand new apartments to live in while they are in Lancaster.

In early February, the Ann B. Barshinger Artists Village Apartments opened.

Barshinger donated funds to refurbish the area on the West King Street side of the Fulton. The 26 apartments are spread across three floors.

The cast of “Kinky Boots” is currently housed in the apartments.

Darius Harper, who stars as Lola, joked that his Fulton apartment is nicer than his apartment in New York.

What makes the apartments especially good for actors is that they are located within the Fulton complex.

Actors can go directly from the Artists Village Apartments into the theater without going outside.

Most of the apartments are studios, with generous bathrooms and closets.

Washers and dryers are available, and each apartment has a television.

A few are larger, with a separate bedroom. These are reserved for actors with special needs and some cast leads.

One actor who was touring the apartments when they opened said he had never seen housing like this in other theaters.

“When we started thinking about expanding the theater, one of the things we felt passionate about was having housing for our out-of-town guests,” says Marc Robin, Fulton’s executive artistic producer. “We want them to be comfortable and nice to stay in, and we want our actors to have a great experience in Lancaster.”