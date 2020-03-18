Kinky 5
'Kinky Boots' is about a man who has inherited an unsuccessful shoe business. Lola (Darius Harper) is a drag queen looking for sturdy boots along with Charlie Price (Matt Farcher), right and cast. They get together and create a new line of "kinky boots." Friday, February 28, 2020

 DAN MARSCHKA | Staff Photographer

Like the other theaters in Lancaster County, the Fulton Theatre has shut down due to the health threats of the coronavirus. 

“Kinky Boots” run was ended prematurely and “Whipping Man,” which was scheduled to open in the Tell Studio Theater, has been canceled. The Eichmann Family Series production of “Snow White” was canceled as well.

But the Fulton has gotten permission to bring “Kinky Boots” back  to the theater August 11 through August 30, and the Eichmann Family Series production of “Snow white” will run August 15 – August 29.

In a press release, the Fulton says it is hoping to bring “Whipping Man” back some time in the summer.

Also, the Fulton Academy spring classes have been postponed.

While the Fulton box office is closed, people with urgent questions can go to its  Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/FultonTheatre/) or  email  BoxOffice@thefulton.org.

The Fulton Theatre hopes to return to normal operations on Monday, March 30th.The box office will process refunds for those wanting them beginning then.

 

