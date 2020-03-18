Like the other theaters in Lancaster County, the Fulton Theatre has shut down due to the health threats of the coronavirus.

“Kinky Boots” run was ended prematurely and “Whipping Man,” which was scheduled to open in the Tell Studio Theater, has been canceled. The Eichmann Family Series production of “Snow White” was canceled as well.

But the Fulton has gotten permission to bring “Kinky Boots” back to the theater August 11 through August 30, and the Eichmann Family Series production of “Snow white” will run August 15 – August 29.

In a press release, the Fulton says it is hoping to bring “Whipping Man” back some time in the summer.

Also, the Fulton Academy spring classes have been postponed.

While the Fulton box office is closed, people with urgent questions can go to its Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/FultonTheatre/) or email BoxOffice@thefulton.org.

The Fulton Theatre hopes to return to normal operations on Monday, March 30th.The box office will process refunds for those wanting them beginning then.