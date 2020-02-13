God isn’t too happy with us.
Those commandments we were supposed to follow? We’re not doing such a great job folks. And social media has made it worse.
So God has decided to have a chat with us on the talk show “Cooking with God,” joined by angelic sidekicks Gabriel and Michael.
But how to communicate directly? God is an ethereal presence.
Comedian/actor Erin Maguire’s body has been hijacked
She was walking down the street and God just plucked her out and put her on the Fulton studio stage, where the comedy “An Act of God” opens tonight.
Actually, God didn’t do that, director Marc Robin did.
“I knew nothing of this show,” Maguire says. “Marc reached out to me. He wanted God to be a woman. I told him she already was.”
She — Maguire, not God — read the play, written by David Javerbaum, and loved it.
“I thought it was hysterical. It’s very smart, very wordy, which is exactly the way I talk. It’s conversational,” she says. “A friend saw it and said to me, ‘It’s just waiting for you to come along and do it.’ ”
So God wants to have a conversation.
“Of course it’s a one-way conversation. I don’t want you to talk back to me,” Maguire says with a laugh.
“Times have changed, and I have changed with them. I want to put more time and thought into them. So much bitterness and hatred developed over the last millennia. People are killing in my name.”
Helping her on her mission are Gabriel (Michael Iannucci) and Michael (Anson Woodin ).
“Gabriel is my right-hand man, my closest, tightest business associate. He keeps me on track. He works with me to key things up,” Maguire says.
“Michael is the contrarian. He’s constantly questioning God on her motives.”
We will learn about the back story of the commandments and God’s frustration with human beings.
“Come to the theater and laugh at the human condition. That is what this show is really about at the end of the day,” Maguire says.
The show is not “in your face,” she says. It wasn’t written to offend or question people’s beliefs. It was written to make people laugh and maybe start a conversation.
The toughest part of the role, she says, is the jam-packed dialogue.
“It’s 31 pages of single-spaced type, and I had to get it shoved into my head,” she says. “Fortunately, I have a fast memory.”
Maguire’s stand-up career has moved center stage in recent years, but she is happy to return to theater. (She and Robin met in a production of “Xanadu.”)
Of course, acting and stand-up are not too far apart, particularly in “An Act of God.”
“This is the perfect interaction of everything I do,” Maguire says.
She remembers her first laugh in front of an audience.
“I was in third grade and we were doing Dr. Seuss’s ‘Bread and Butter.’ I was wearing my father’s goggles, and they kept slipping down my face, which made everyone laugh. I was hooked.”
These days, a lot of the work Maguire does is as an emcee for a comedy show.
“Club bookers see I have the skill to connect with other people. I am so aware of the audience. You are there to entertain them.”
She’s worked with Jim Gaffigan, Jerry Seinfeld and George Wallace at clubs in New York.
“They know me now, we’re all in the same boat,” Maguire says. “OK, they have $10 million more than I do, but you never know, that may change tomorrow.”