This past weekend’s box office contains few surprises. “Frozen II” still holds the top spot by a wide margin. “Dark Waters,” about a lawyer fighting a huge chemical company that is letting poison into the water supply, made its debut at the sixth spot. .

Another movie that opened last week, “Playmobil: The Movie,” was 14th, earning only$660,000. “Joker” is hanging on in tenth place and is the only super hero-related movie in the top ten.

All movies in the top ten are playing here in Lancaster.

  1. FROZEN II                                                   $ 34.7 million - Penn, Regal, MoviE-Town, New Main
  2. KNIVES OUT                                                $ 14.2 million - Penn, Regal, MoviE-Town
  3. FORD V FERRARI                                          $ 6.5 million - Penn, Regal, MoviE-Town
  4. QUEEN & SLIM                                             $  6.5 million
  5. A BEAUTIFUL DAYIN THE NEIGHBORHOOD     $ 5.2 million - Penn, Regal, MoviE-Town
  6. 6.DARK WATERS                                          $ 4.1 million - Penn, Regal7.
  7. 21 BRIDGES                                                $ 2.9 million - Penn, Regal, MoviE-Town
  8. PLAYING WITH FIRE                                     $ 2 million - Regal, MoviE-Town
  9. MIDWAY                                                      $ 1.9 million - Penn, Regal
  10. JOKER                                                          $1 million - Penn

