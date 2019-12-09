This past weekend’s box office contains few surprises. “Frozen II” still holds the top spot by a wide margin. “Dark Waters,” about a lawyer fighting a huge chemical company that is letting poison into the water supply, made its debut at the sixth spot. .
Another movie that opened last week, “Playmobil: The Movie,” was 14th, earning only$660,000. “Joker” is hanging on in tenth place and is the only super hero-related movie in the top ten.
All movies in the top ten are playing here in Lancaster.
- FROZEN II $ 34.7 million - Penn, Regal, MoviE-Town, New Main
- KNIVES OUT $ 14.2 million - Penn, Regal, MoviE-Town
- FORD V FERRARI $ 6.5 million - Penn, Regal, MoviE-Town
- QUEEN & SLIM $ 6.5 million
- A BEAUTIFUL DAYIN THE NEIGHBORHOOD $ 5.2 million - Penn, Regal, MoviE-Town
- 6.DARK WATERS $ 4.1 million - Penn, Regal7.
- 21 BRIDGES $ 2.9 million - Penn, Regal, MoviE-Town
- PLAYING WITH FIRE $ 2 million - Regal, MoviE-Town
- MIDWAY $ 1.9 million - Penn, Regal
- JOKER $1 million - Penn