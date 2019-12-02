It shouldn’t be a surprise that “Frozen II” was way ahead of the competition this weekend at the box office. The Disney movie earned more than $85,250,000.
“Frozen II” has earned $739,000,000 globally since it opened 12 days ago.
The surprise this weekend was “Knives Out,” a comic murder mystery starring Daniel Craig, which came in second place with $27,022,000, a much higher total than expected.
Two films slipped from the top ten. “The Good Liar,” went from 7th place to 12th, earning $1,605,000. “Charlie’s Angels” hit 14th place, earning $1,260,000.
Here are the top ten movies, along with the local theaters where they are playing.
1.”Frozen II” - $85,250,000 - Ephrata New Main, MoviE-Town, Penn Cinema, Regal.
- “Knives Out” - $27,022,000 - MoviE-Town, Penn Cinema, Regal
- “Ford v Ferrari” - $13,221,000 - MoviE-Town, Penn Cinema, Regal
- “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” - $11,800,000 - MoviE-Town, Penn Cinema, Regal
- “Queen & Clim” - $11,700,000 - Penn Cinema, Regal
- “21 Bridges” - $5,820,000 - MoviE-Town, Penn Cinema, Regal
- “Playing with Fire” - $4,200,000 - MoviE-Town, Penn Cinema, Regal
- “Midway” - $3957,000 - Penn Cinema, Regal
- “Joker” - $2,030,000 - Penn Cinema, Regal
- “Last Christmas” - $1,980,000 - Penn Cinema, Regal