It shouldn’t be a surprise that “Frozen II” was way ahead of the competition this weekend at the box office. The Disney movie earned more than $85,250,000.

“Frozen II” has earned $739,000,000 globally since it opened 12 days ago.

The surprise this weekend was “Knives Out,” a comic murder mystery starring Daniel Craig, which came in second place with $27,022,000, a  much higher total than expected. 

Two films slipped from the top ten. “The Good Liar,” went from 7th place to 12th, earning $1,605,000. “Charlie’s Angels” hit 14th place, earning $1,260,000.

Here are the top ten movies, along with the local theaters where they are playing.

1.”Frozen II” - $85,250,000 - Ephrata New Main, MoviE-Town, Penn Cinema, Regal.

  1. “Knives Out” - $27,022,000 - MoviE-Town, Penn Cinema, Regal
  2. “Ford v Ferrari” - $13,221,000 - MoviE-Town, Penn Cinema, Regal
  3. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” - $11,800,000 - MoviE-Town, Penn Cinema, Regal
  4. “Queen & Clim” - $11,700,000 - Penn Cinema, Regal
  5. “21 Bridges” - $5,820,000 - MoviE-Town, Penn Cinema, Regal
  6. “Playing with Fire” - $4,200,000 - MoviE-Town, Penn Cinema, Regal
  7. “Midway” - $3957,000 - Penn Cinema, Regal
  8. “Joker” - $2,030,000 - Penn Cinema, Regal
  9. “Last Christmas” - $1,980,000 - Penn Cinema, Regal

   