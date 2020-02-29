When you have a music career like Graham Nash has had, it's easy for songs to get away from you.
Spread across a healthy solo career, as well as the catalogs of the near-mythic Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (including each successive, shrinking iteration of Crosby, Stills & Nash and Crosby & Nash), the songwriter is said to have produced 200 songs in his life.
When Nash plays at at he Appell Center for the Performing Arts in York on Wednesday, March 4, he'll be coming with hits such as "Our House" and "Marrakesh Express," of course. In the spirit of Nash's deep bench of songs, we took a short trip down memory lane with the two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame recipient to ask about songs ranging back to his time with British rockers the Hollies, up to a song off of his most recent solo album, 2016's "This Path Tonight."
Kevin Stairiker: When you’re making set lists for tours these days, do you feel beholden to certain eras or albums?
Graham Nash: I do understand that there are certain songs that entice people to come and spend money to see us. I definitely know the songs that they want to hear. Quite frankly, my show will be stretching from my time with the Hollies all the way through today, with new songs and very old songs that people haven’t heard before. I have a huge number of songs to be able to sing.
“King Midas in Reverse” (1967, The Hollies)
I was in Split in Yugoslavia (now Croatia) with the Hollies in the mid-sixties playing a show, and I wrote “King Midas” there. You know, I’d also written a song called “I Used to Be a King,” which I had written for Joni [Mitchell] when we had broken up. So the “King” that I used to be in that song was the king in “King Midas.”
“Chicago” (1971)
I had a bunch of songs that I started to write, some of them from the last days of the Hollies. All I do is wake up every morning and I write about what happens to me. It’s been a long life, so a lot of things have happened to me. People that go to shows but don’t write music are fascinated with where songs come from. “What were you thinking when you wrote ‘Our House?’” “Why did you write ‘Immigration Man?’” and I tell them. That’s why these shows are sort of being billed as “a show of songs and stories.”
I just did four shows a few months back where I played all of my first two albums, “Songs for Beginners” and “Wild Tales,” with a live band. I realized that I had successfully written songs that people can totally understand immediately. I’ve never been a fan of the type of songwriter where you have to get to the fourth verse to understand what they’re talking about. I want you, now.
KS: I’d be remiss not to ask about the song’s connection to Kanye West, who used a sample from “Chicago” on one of his first production credits, Beanie Sigel’s “The Truth.”
I was actually quite pleased that something that I had written had, successfully, it seems, made it into the African-American community. I never would have expected that somebody like Kanye West would sample something that I did and use it in a new form of music. Quite frankly, I’m all in favor of it.
“Cathedral” (1979)
That’s a very interesting song. I’ve written songs that have come to me very quickly before. “Our House” was an hour and a half, “Just a Song Before I Go,” was ten minutes. But “Cathedral” took several years, which I think was for this reason – people’s connection to religion, which I understand is worldwide, you have to make sure every single word is as true as possible. That’s why it took about two years to get it into its correct shape, so that people would understand what I was talking about. So many people have died in warfare created by religion, it’s unbelievable. So “Cathedral” is a very interesting song, and I play it to this day.
“Love is the Reason” (from the “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” soundtrack) (1982)
Wow, how interesting that you even know about that one [laughs]. I’ve known Cameron Crowe for a long, long time, probably since he was sixteen years old. We have a great relationship, and he’s a very talented man. He wanted me to write a song for the movie, so “Love is the Reason” is only on that album, I don’t think I ever used it on another album. You know, I might bring that one back up to date, it’s not a bad song.
“Dirty Little Secret” (2002)
KS: The song this album is from isn’t on any streaming services. Was that a record label decision?
I think it’s people that try to figure out how to make money off of people’s songs. “Dirty Little Secret,” my goodness, that was eighteen years ago. There was a story I saw on CBS News at the time where they were talking about this “dirty little secret,” and I was trying to find out what they were talking about. It ended up being about the 1921 Tulsa race riots, which was actually in the Greenwood suburb of Tulsa. This “Black Wall Street” was completely destroyed overnight and upward of 300 African-Americans were killed, to the point where they even had planes shooting down people from above. It was brushed under the rug for many years, I heard about it and wrote the song about it. It was in the news recently that this year, for the first time, it’s now being taught in schools in Tulsa.
“Encore” (2016)
Who are you when the lights have faded? Who are you when nobody is applauding? Are you a decent person, or just an [jerk]? Who are you when you’re not famous, you know? When the trappings of fame no longer exist, what kind of man are you? I think it ties the album together nicely.
KS: There have been notable gaps between your solo albums over the years, usually because of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young related business. Do you expect ["This Path Tonight"] to be your last album?
No, no, it can’t be my last album. I’m got new songs. I’m about to go on the road, as you know, and normally, after a show when you’re still high from the audience reaction, that’s when we start to write. So, on this next tour, I’ll be putting the new album together.
"An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with Graham Nash" takes place at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, March 4.