With Lancaster County ordered to stay at home, now might be the time to tackle some projects around the house.

Keith Evangelisti has already remodeled two bathrooms. He bought a fixer-upper in Lancaster and got right to work after closing on Feb. 20. He was in the middle of the projects when the pandemic came to the U.S.

Worried he’d be sheltering in a home without bathrooms or with half-finished work, Evangelisti moved fast and just finished both renovations just before Lancaster County was ordered to stay at home.

Even if you’re not as ambitious, there are still plenty of projects for your home. These projects are part spring cleaning and part maintenance. Many don’t require a special trip to the hardware store. They’re suggested by John Neumann, director of construction for Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity with tips from the experts.

Change the filter in your furnace

Furnace filters should be changed every month when the furnace is in use and every three months throughout the rest of the year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Dirty filters slow air flow and make the system work harder, which wastes energy.

Change batteries in your smoke detector

Batteries on smoke detectors should be changed at least once a year. While you’re up there, look at the back of the alarm for the manufacture date. Replace smoke detectors when they are 10 years old, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Power-wash deck, sidewalks and the exterior of your home

Giving your home a scrub with a pressure washer is a spring cleaning. With the dirt and grit gone, it’s easier to inspect decks for rotted wood; siding, soffit, fascia and gutters for repairs; and pavement for cracks.

Clean gutters

Cleaning out gutters helps protect your home’s foundation. Clogged gutters also can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes. If your home is more than one story or if you’re uncomfortable on a ladder, hire a professional.

If you notice water drains toward the building, not away, bring in soil to slope the grade away from the house.

Organize your tools

Make sure each one of your tools has a home. When organizing tools, repair or replace worn cords and wipe with oil. Sharpen blades or send them out for someone to sharpen.

Paint

An easy way to refresh of room is with a coat of paint. Start with the ceiling and word down to the baseboards.

Paint has been a big seller at the Ace Hardware near Ephrata over the past few weeks, says Elliot Pfautz, co-owner.

“Painting projects are through the roof,” he says.

Replace caulking

Check caulk around appliances. Remove stained caulking with an alcohol-based product and replace with silicone caulking to prevent leaks.

Add shelves

Take a look at your rooms and closets. A new shelf could maximize the storage space.

Tackle the rest of your honey-do list

“Now is the time to do it,” Neumann says.