This weekend, there are several artsy events to check out in Lancaster County (some of which are free).

Our staff recommended 3 art exhibits, 3 concerts and 2 theater performances.

Art exhibits

CityFolk Gallery

The gallery will feature Gregory Prestegord, “Falling in Muse,” and René Romero Schuler, “Expanding the Narrative: a traveling exhibit.’’

More information: Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Cost: Free | 146 N. Prince St., Lancaster | 717-393-8807 | More info

Gallery One

This exhibit will feature Sandra Desrosiers.

More information: Friday, Dec. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Saturday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cost: Free | Inside Realty ONE Group Unlimited, 415 N. Prince St., Lancaster | 717-569-1700 | More info

United Zion Art Gallery

Photo exhibit by members of the Lancaster Camera Club.

More information: Friday, Dec. 20 to Sunday, Dec. 21 | 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Cost: Free | United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz | 717-626-2071 | More info

Concerts

Colebrook Road

Local bluegrass band.

More information: Friday, Dec. 20 | 7 p.m. | Cost: $10 | Zoetropolis, 112 N. Water Street, Lancaster | More info

Brass Holiday Concert

Quintessenially Brass returns for its 21st annual Christmas concert to benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Holiday reception follows.

More information: Friday, Dec. 20 | 7:30 p.m. | Cost: Offering | First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St., Lancaster | 717-397-5149 | More info

The Chivalrous Crickets

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Manhattan-based folk band hosting a holiday concert.

More information: Saturday, Dec. 21 | 8 p.m. | Cost: $15 | Zoetropolis, 112 N. Water Street, Lancaster | More info

Theater

"A Christmas Carol"

Christmas would be a humbug without the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol.” For the last 20 years, Open Stage of Harrisburg has presented its own version of the story of Ebenezer Scrooge (Nicholas Hughes, once again) and his visit with three ghosts on a Christmas Eve long ago.

More information: Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21 | 7:30 p.m. | Cost: $25, $30 and $37, and $18 for those 18 and younger | 717-232-6736 | More info

"My Fair Lady"

It’s the last weekend to see the story of Eliza Doolittle and Henry Higgins and how they change each other into better, more complete people in this Lerner and Loewe classic.

More information: Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21 | 8 p.m. | 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata | 717-733-7966, ext. 1 | More info