The Lancaster theater community is gearing up for 2020 with plenty of new shows designed to amaze, delight, challenge and horrify.

You want to see classics? How about “Guys and Dolls” or “Hedda Gabler.”

Maybe you like mysteries? “Murder on the Orient Express” and “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” will be hitting the boards this year.

Shows that have never played in Lancaster? How about “Scottsboro Boys” or “Something Rotten” or “Kinky Boots” or “Jersey Boys” or “Saturday Night Fever” or “Boys in the Band” or “Murder Ballad” or “Matilda” or “The Mountaintop” or ... well, you get the idea.

Comedy. Tragedy. It’s all there.

Here’s the rundown for the Fulton (which is actually in the middle of its season), Ephrata Performing Arts Center, Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, Susquehanna Stage and Prima.

The Fulton

“Murder on the Orient Express” (Jan. 16-Feb. 9), the famous Agatha Christie mystery set aboard a train, should tickle mystery fans.

“Kinky Boots” (March 5-29) brings together two unlikely friends to save a shoe factory.

“Titanic” (April 16-May 10) is the story of the great ship’s demise as seen through letters and historic records.

“Jersey Boys” (June 4-July 12) is the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons as told through their music.

Fulton’s Studio Series

“An Act of God” (Feb. 11-March 1) asks what would happen if God came down to earth to rewrite the Ten Commandments.

“The Whipping Man” (March 24-April 11) brings a wounded Confederate officer and two former slaves together for Passover not long after the Civil War ends.

“Fun Home” (May 12-31) is based on a graphic novel by Alison Bechdel in which she unlocks the mysteries surrounding her life.

Ephrata Performing Arts Center

The season opens, as it has for a while now, with the Kids 4 Kids show, “Frozen Jr.” (Jan. 31-Feb. 9) Everyone in the cast is 18 or younger.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” (March 19-28) is the story of a young autistic boy who ventures out of his world to find out who killed his neighbor’s dog.

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” (April 23-May 9) is a sly musical about the ninth earl of

Highhurst, who kills all eight relatives in front of him to get the title.

“The Boys in the Band” (June 11-20) is a revised version of Mart Crowley’s 1968 play about a group of gay men attending a birthday party.

“Damn Yankees” (July 23-Aug. 8) is about a real estate agent who sells his soul to the devil to become the star of the Washington Senators baseball team.

“Hedda Gabler” (Sept. 3-12) is Henrik Ibsen’s story of a bored newlywed who stirs things up between her husband and a former colleague, leading to tragedy.

“The Scottsboro Boys” (Oct. 15- 31) is a musical told in minstrel style about a group of black men accused of rape who are clearly innocent.

“Matilda” (Dec. 3-19) is based on Roald Dahl’s story of a 5-year-old girl who has telekinesis and loves to read.

Susquehanna Stage

“The Mountaintop” (Feb. 14-23) is set in the Lorraine Hotel on the last day of Martin Luther King Jr.’s life on Earth.

“The Last Five Years” (March 13-21) is the story of a couple told from both the beginning to the end and the end to the beginning of the relationship.

“Bye Bye Birdie” (May 8-17) is the story of teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie and his agent, Albert.

“Children of Eden” (July 24-Aug. 9) is Stephen Schwartz’s take on the story of Adam and Eve and Noah.

“Tigers Be Still” (Sept. 25-Oct. 3) is a comedy about a woman who thinks she has nothing going on in her life until a tiger escapes from the zoo.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Cabaret” (Oct. 23-Nov. 1) is the classic musical about Sally Bowles and the Kit Kat Klub in Berlin on the eve of World War II.

“All Is Calm” (Dec. 10-20) is set on Christmas Eve 1914 on the Western Front, when enemies came together for an evening of singing, camaraderie and peace.

Prima

“Beach Party Blast” (Jan. 10-18) offers classic beach songs in the middle of winter.

“Calling All Kates” (Feb. 21- March 14) is a musical about a man who must find a woman with the same name as his fiancee, who has just dumped him, so he can go on his “honeymoon.”

“Motherhood the Musical” (May 1-23) is a musical comedy about the hardest job on Earth.

“Brave & Beautiful” (June 5-13) is a musical revue featuring the music of female singer-songwriters, including Sara Bareilles and Carole King.

“Murder Ballad” (Sept. 11-26) is a musical thriller that explores the complications of lust, love and portrayal.

“Oz” (Nov. 13-Dec. 19) is an immersive theatrical concert featuring Oz characters who follow the yellow brick road.

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

“The Savannah Sipping Society” (Jan. 9-Feb. 15) is about a group of women who want to reclaim their enthusiasm for life.

“Grumpy Old Men” (Feb. 20-March 28) is based on the movie about two old men in Minnesota who have been feuding most of their lives.

“Guys and Dolls” (April 2-May 16) is the classic musical with characters from Damon Runyon stories.

“Something Rotten” (May 21-July 3) follows Nick and Nigel Bottom as they strive for success in Elizabethan theater despite competition from William Shakespeare.

“The Little Mermaid” (July 9-Aug. 30) is based on the Disney film about a mermaid who wants to live on land.

“Saturday Night Fever” (Sept. 17-Nov. 7) is based on the film of the same name about Tony Manero, whose life revolves around disco dancing.

“Elf” (Nov. 12-Jan. 3) is about Buddy, who grew up as one of Santa’s elves, who is now in New York meeting his father.