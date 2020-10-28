From DIY taco kits to pastry delivery: How 10 Lancaster food businesses are creatively adapting to COVID-19

Still raging in its eighth month, the coronavirus has taken a drastic toll on the world of food and drink. In Pennsylvania alone, more than 700,000 jobs, or 10% of the work force, has been faced with massive layoffs, reduced hours and dining room capacity as well as increased risk of exposure. As a result, restaurants and bars are hurting, to say the least.

According to a National Restaurant Association survey from late August, “78% of Pennsylvania restaurant operators say they don’t expect their restaurant’s sales to return to pre-coronavirus levels within the next six months.”

What’s more, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported that spending time in your favorite restaurant or bar is one of the riskiest things you can do right now.

According to its September report, people who tested positive were more than twice as likely to have frequented a bar or restaurant in the previous two weeks.

Despite the grim news, a silver lining has emerged here in Lancaster, one of impressively creative adaptation to this year’s continued uncertainty.

Here are 10 local food businesses on our radar for reinventing the way they feed us and adapting to this weird new world in which we live.

Batters and Dough

Wish You Well Bakery

While laid off from Luca at the beginning of the pandemic, pastry chef Meghan Young and her boyfriend, Sebastian Schuck, hatched an idea to start their own bakery. While the couple secures financing for a brick-and-mortar space in Lancaster, slated for early 2021, they are baking out of a production space on East Liberty Street in Lancaster city, offering weekly preorders and Sunday morning pickup or local delivery (5-mile radius).

A new menu appears online every Tuesday. Young is offering a mix of sweet and savory items, from babka to quiche, cookies to milk bread buns. In addition, she is accepting preorders for Thanksgiving goodies, including an assortment of pies (burnt honey Kabocha squash is calling my name), cheesecake and take-and-bake cinnamon buns.

- To order: Visit wishyouwellbakery.com by 5 p.m. Fridays.

- Pickup: 341 E. Liberty St., Lancaster, 717-471-5801.

- Instagram: @wishyouwellbakery.

Front Porch Baking Co.

After months of pandemic-related delays, Front Porch Baking Co. owner/baker Kristen Richards has opened a retail space at Lancaster Marketplace for her naturally leavened bread made with locally milled flour and whole-grain pastries.

Richards is open for walk-in business Wednesday through Saturday, but in the spirit of social distancing, she is encouraging preorders via her website. Starting in November, she will launch a pay-ahead bread subscription program with weekly or twice-monthly loaf pickups.

- To order: Visit frontporchbakingco.com, with 48-hour advance notice. A 13-week bread subscription for 1 loaf a week starts at $88.

- Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; delivery available within 5-mile radius.

- Where: Lancaster Marketplace: 2084 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster.

- Instagram: @frontporchbakingco.

Beverages

Lancaster Distilleries

If the pandemic is keeping you from the bar, the bar will come to you — or at least that’s the idea behind this roving venture from Lancaster Distilleries.

Lancaster Distilleries’ minivan delivers cocktails, mixers and bottles of its signature label gin, vodka and rum, direct to your doorstep within 72 hours of your order, Tuesday through Saturday. Additionally, the van will, upon request, park in your neighborhood for a two-hour window.

- To order or inquire: 717-774-7487; lancasterdistilleries.com.

- Instagram: @lancasterdistilleries

Beer Fridge's Tent

Fans of the downtown Lancaster bottle shop and flatbread joint know firsthand that indoor seating has remained off limits during the pandemic. As the days get cooler, the Fridge is shifting gears from sidewalk tables to its adjacent garage, newly tricked-out for socially distanced seating with a touch of Danish-inspired hygge.

- Where: 534 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster.

- Hours: 12-7 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday; 12-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 12-6 p.m. Sunday.

- More info: 717-490-6825, beerfridgelancaster.com.

- Instagram: @beerfridgelanc

Square One Coffee Roasters

Before COVID, Square One was a hive of activity, a mix of tableside lingerers and grab-and-go coffee lovers that buzzed throughout the day. The indie shop and roastery quickly adapted with a clever and walk-up window that is the next best thing. SQ1 has set up a cash register in the front doorway, with an always-masked barista ready to take your order. Management has set out a few café tables while you wait, but most customers seem to enjoy the sidewalk camaraderie. Orders are hand delivered through an adjacent window facing North Duke Street. The one caveat: the lack of an awning to shelter from the rain, but hey, that’s what umbrellas are for. It is a charming and well-orchestrated workaround that reminds me of Seattle, where coffee is religion.

Where: 145 N. Duke St., Lancaster.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

More info: 717-392-3354, squareonecoffee.com.

Instagram: @squareonecoffee

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

More liquid matter

Crowded Foods

At Crowded Cookhouse Community Kitchen on North Plum Street, Kate Melety and Drew Moore have created a space for chefs, caterers and upstart food entrepreneurs to cook up their dreams. This spring, the duo realized a dream of their own, a product line of broths and prepared soups prepared at the Cookhouse. By September, they set up shop at Central Market, offering a variety of homemade stocks — fish, wild mushroom and chicken, to name a few — smartly packaged in 20-ounce freezer-friendly pouches. For immediate gratification, there’s hot bone broth on tap by the cup, plus a rotating menu of soups available by the pint or quart.

- Where: Lancaster Central Market, 23 N. Market St.

- Hours: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

- More info: crowdedfoods.com.

- Instagram: @crowdedfoods.

Meanwhile, out in the parking lot...

Pizza Tent

Local certified public accountant Corey Kuchinsky is moonlighting as a pizzaiolo, and he’s doing it in the Crowded Cookhouse parking lot on North Plum Street. Along with his girlfriend, Hannah Dieringer, Kuchinsky has launched Pizza Tent, a weekly pop-up featuring his naturally leavened thin-crust pies baked in portable ovens. A preorder and pickup model applies, but here’s the difference: You need to follow Pizza Tent on Instagram for weekly updates. From there, you’re directed to a phone app that lets you sign up for a pickup time slot. P.S. The pizza is worth jumping through the digital hoops.

- Where: Crowded Cookhouse, 347 N. Plum St.

- When: Varies. Next pickup is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday.

- How to order: Visit @pizza_tent on Instagram, and look for the slotted.co sign-up link on Mondays. The 10ish-inch pies are $8 to $12.

Dinner kits

El Toro Barbacoa

This popular Millersville spot, which specializes in slow-smoked meat, is offering a fun “DIY Taco Bar,” ($40) designed for assembly at home. With four servings in mind, the kit includes two kinds of smoked meat, corn tortillas, rice and beans, toppings and chips and salsa.

- How to order: 717-584-3116; eltorobarbacoa.com.

- Pickup: 14 Blue Rock Road, Millersville.

Iron Hill Brewery

This local brewpub chain is offering a variety of make-at-home meal kits, including a “Pizza Party for Four.” The pizza kit ($20) includes four dough balls; tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella and sliced pepperoni.

To order: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance. Call 717-291-9800 or visit ironhillbrewery.com/lancaster-pa.

Pick up: 781 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster.

Heritage pork and Christmas trees

Elizabeth Farms

In northern Lititz, this 350-acre ninth-generation farm isn’t just for Christmas trees anymore. A few years ago, the Coleman family diversified and began raising Mangalitsa pigs, a heritage wooly breed rescued from the brink of extinction in the 1990s. Prized by chefs for its rich marbling and flavor, the meat is typically hard to find for home cooks, but 2020 is not a typical year. In the spring, the farm began retail sales online, with a weekly delivery option. In September, the family opened The Barns at Elizabeth Farms, an event space with a retail market, full bar serving Pennsylvania beer and wine and Saturday lunch service. Seating is both covered and available on an adjoining deck with socially distanced picnic tables, fire pits and a glorious vista. After polishing off a Mangalitsa pork and bacon burger with sides of mac and cheese, baked beans and cornbread, we did some frozen pork shopping and took home a bone-in shoulder roast and locally cured salami.

- Where: 262 Hopeland Drive, Lititz.

- When: Serving lunch every Saturday in November, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

- To order meat: elizabethfarms.square.site; free delivery to Lancaster and Lititz with a $50 minimum.

- Pre-cut and cut-your-own Christmas trees available starting Nov. 21.

- More info: 717-626-8733; elizabethfarms.com