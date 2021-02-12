All my life, screens have been a place of escape.

Television, video games, the internet - all of these things helped my introverted side get some alone time.

But I have an extroverted side, too, and while my introverted side was content with staying at home through most of 2020, the extrovert in me was hurting.

A few weeks into the pandemic, I was saved by Zoom.

I was a video-conferencing neophyte, but I learned that this new-to-me technology worked just fine not only for meetings, but for social activities as well.

Since April, I’ve been enjoying game nights and happy hours over Zoom.

First came the game nights. A few months before the pandemic, my wife and I joined four friends to start playing Dungeons & Dragons. I had been a huge D&D fan as a middle-schooler in the ‘80s (think the kids from “Stranger Things”), but I hadn’t touched the game for decades.

It turned out that our current friends loved playing, and D&D nights became a great way to make sure we were seeing each other regularly and finding time to escape the annoyances of our mundane lives by joining together to kill imaginary monsters.

Until COVID-19. Then, we were sequestered in our homes.

But after a few weeks, we figured out how to make D&D work as a socially distant activity, thanks to Zoom and a webcam set up over the game board.

Now, we’ve played more D&D over Zoom than in person. And it may seem silly, but in a time when it’s easy to drift apart from one another, we’ve seen our friendships grow closer through this game.

After Zoom game night was established, Zoom happy hour wasn’t far behind.

This time, the regular group included several friends from college, guys who have scattered from Portland to New York, and who used to get together once or twice a year for dinner, drinks and plenty of catching up.

Thanks to Zoom, I’m now (virtually) seeing these friends monthly, and while a Zoom call isn’t the same thing as a physical get-together, I still get to see their faces, and talk and laugh and goof around with them over beers.

We even put together a collaborative Spotify playlist, with a mix of songs we loved in college and songs we love now. It gives us a jumping-off point for the types of conversations we used to have in college; just four guys sitting in a dorm room talking about music for hours.

And that’s the key to using Zoom as a social escape hatch during the pandemic: You have to understand that it’s not going to be the same as a face-to-face interaction, but it does let you capture a moment, a feeling, some little nugget of what it means to be a social creature surrounded by friends.

And in a year when screens can connect us to one another as much as they can help us escape from one another, sometimes that’s enough.