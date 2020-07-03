Waffles and Marshmallow are two very friendly rabbits looking for a loving home.

Waffles is a brown Rex, a breed known for velvety soft fur. After being found in a backyard looking unkempt and underweight, he was checked by a veterinarian and passed all other health tests. Waffles is a male, approximately 1 to 2 years old. He has a great personality and loves attention.

Marshmallow is a white lionhead. He is a male, approximately 1 year old. He was taken by the Organization for Responsible Care of Animal’s humane officer from a home in which the residents refused to care for him. With his calm and happy personality, he also deserves a family that will give him a good home.

Waffles and Marshmallow do not have to be adopted together, but ORCA is asking that they live inside a home.

Anyone who would like to arrange a safe distance meet and greet should call ORCA at 717-397-8922 to arrange a time. The office is located at 401 E. Orange St. in Lancaster. ORCA is on call 24/7 for all animal emergencies.

Last week's pet

Apollo, a 3-year-old male American pit bull, was still available late this week at the Pennsylvania SPCA- Lancaster Center.

Status of pet adoptions

Humane League of Lancaster County

Adoptions have resumed on a case-by-case basis. Anyone interested in adopting can email a completed application to adoptlancaster@humanepa.org specifying the animal in which you are interested. Adoption applications can be found at humanepa.org/adoption. Also, they can call the Humane League at 717-393-6551 to inquire about an adoptable animal.

SPCA

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Lancaster Center is offering modified public services. Meet-and-greet appointments are offered daily. Visit PSPCA.org to view the profiles of available animals.

The center also has begun appointment-only spay/neuter surgeries on Tuesdays and is continuing to provide vaccine clinics from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays.

To schedule appointments, email Lancaster@pspca.org.

Visit their Facebook page for more information.

Lancaster CARES/Furever Home

Now open by appointment only. Animal adoptions will be scheduled upon receipt and approval of applications. See website for applications: fureverhomeadoptioncenter.com/animals

The Organization for Responsible Care of Animals

The office is closed and all pets are in foster care. All staff are working from home and still on call for all animal emergencies. Adoptions have resumed. Anyone interested can set up an appointment for a safe distance meet and greet.

Pet Pantry of Lancaster County

The thrift shop has reopened but is limited to two members per household and a 10-minute time limit.

Adoption room visitation will be permitted only for preapproved adoption applications. Visitation is limited to two members per household.

Pet Pantry has resumed its spay and neuter clinics as well as its trap/neuter/return clinics for feral cats.

Vaccine clinics also will be available the first Saturday of each month. Call 717-983-8878 for availability of appointments or visit petpantrylc.org for more information.