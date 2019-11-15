“CHARLIE’S ANGELS” (PG-13)
A new generation of fearless angels include Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, who are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. (Penn, Regal, MoviE-Town)
‘FORD VS FERRARI’ (PG-13)
This is the story of American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and the fearless British driver, Ken Miles (Christian Bale), who together defied corporate interference, the laws of gravity — or so it seemed — and their own personal demons to create a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the cars of Enzo Ferrari. (Regal, Penn)
‘THE GOOD LIAR’ (R)
Career con man Roy (Ian McKellen) sets his sites on widow Betty (Helen Mirren) who is worth millions. But as the two grow closer, the stakes get higher. (Regal, Penn)
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
‘THE TWILIGHT ZONE: A 60TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION’
Join Rod Serling for six classic, digitally restored episodes of “The Twilight Zone “ along with a new short documentary about Serling, the creator of the popular 1960s TV series. This Fathom event is tonight at 7 p.m. at Penn Cinemas.