A variety of new movies are opening in Lancaster County today.
The biggest title is “Frozen II,” the sequel to the phenomenal “Frozen.”
It’s playing at the Ephrata New Main (both theaters), Penn Cinema, Regal, MoviE-Town and Reel Cinemas.
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” about Fred Rogers and starring Tom Hanks, opens at MoviE-Town, Regal , Reel Cinemas and Penn.
A reporters seeks to write an expose of Mr. Rogers, only to find he’s the kind, sweet man everyone thinks he is.
“21 Bridges” is the story of en embattled NYPD cop (Chadwick Boseman), who is after two cop killers. But as the search goes on, he begins to wonder who is being hunted. It’s playing at Penn, Regal and MoviE-Town.
“The Irishman” is Martin Scorsese’s 3 1/2 hour epic about an old man “Robert De Niro) who remembers his life in organized crime. Al Pacino is Jimmy Hoffa. It’s playing at Penn.
“Knives Out” is a murder mystery in the Agatha Christie mode. When the patriarch of a dysfunctional family died just after his 85th birthday, someone calls in Detective Benoit Blaine (Daniel Craig) to investigate. It’s at Regal and Penn and will open later next week at MoviE-Town.
Zoetropolis is showing the documentary “Gift,” a celebration of creativity, and “Pain and Glory,”Pedro Almodovar’s latest film. Antoniao Banderas stars as a film director looking back at his life and relationships.