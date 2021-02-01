Thanks to the ongoing pandemic, going back to the gym might not be an option for everyone.

While most gyms require masks, social distancing and may be provide disinfecting supplies, some still feel most safe getting a workout at home.

For those who feel comfortable, several gyms in the Lancaster area offer free trials for new members who want to start a new workout routine.

But for those intent on breaking a sweat at home, some local fitness instructors offer free virtual workouts.

Here are some of the free virtual and in-person workouts to check out in Lancaster County.

Willow Valley Communities Facebook workouts

Hosted by the various fitness specialists at Willow Valley Communities, these Facebook events are open to anyone who wants to break a sweat.

From cardio blasts to yoga, the Willow Valley Communities team offers a variety of workouts that can be done at home. The classes are held Monday through Friday at 10 a.m.

Here's the weekly schedule:

Monday at 10 a.m.: Cardio Blast with Pam.

Tuesday at 10 a.m.: Core Power with Karen.

Wednesday at 10 a.m.: Yoga with Jessy.

Thursday at 10 a.m.: Muscle Moves with Cody.

Friday at 10 a.m.: Targeted Toning with Laura.

These classes don't require any pre-registration − just login to Facebook, tune into their Facebook live and join in the workout.

West End Yoga

Located at 221 W. Walnut Street in Lancaster, West End Yoga holds an open community yoga class every Sunday from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. The class is geared towards all levels of yoga experience.

The yoga studio welcomes donations from participants, but they are not required.

Masks are required for everyone who participates, including the instructors.

For more information on the class, visit their website here.

Pure Barre

Total body barre workouts focus on low-impact, high-intensity movements.

Pure Barre in Lancaster offers a free introductory class for those new to the workouts,

For more information on how to signup for your free class, click here.

Local gyms offering free trials

While nearly every gym in the area requires a paid membership, most of them offer free trials that range from one day to a full week.

All of these gyms have COVID-19 protocols that they follow. Wearing a mask at all times, abiding by social distancing rules, and cleaning equipment after using it are all required.

Here are the local gyms offering free trials or free classes:

Planet Fitness: There are several Planet Fitness locations in Lancaster County. Click here to find the location that works best for you.

For first-time gym goers, Planet Fitness offers a one-day free trial. Click here to get your free day pass.

OrangeTheory: With two Lancaster County locations, OrangeTheory hosts a variety of classes, all of which target different muscle groups. The establishment offers the first class free, click here to sign-up.

For a limited time, OrangeTheory is also offering a free month of classes − if you sign up for a three-month membership, you'll get an additional month of classes free of charge. Click here for more information.

Crunch Fitness: Located at 870, Plaza Blvd., Crunch Fitness offers a three-day free guest pass for new members. Click here to fill out their free trial form.

LA Fitness: Located off of Lititz Pike in Lancaster, LA Fitness offers a five-day guest pass for members who want to get acquainted with the gym. Click here to sign-up.

Universal Athletic Club: Located at 2323 Oregon Pike in Lancaster, Universal Athletic Club offers free three-day passes. Click here to get yours.

Working out at the park

Having access to gym equipment isn't necessary in order to get a good workout in. In this guide provided by the Lancaster Recreation Commission, you can learn how to make the most out of the playground equipment at your disposal.

From using bike racks for bodyweight rows to utilizing park benches to get some push ups in, there are several different ways to break a sweat at your local parks.

Take a hike

One of the simplest ways to get your body moving is simply going on a hike. It may be a little cold, but the article below provides tips on how to stay warm during your venture, as well as some trails to check out around Lancaster County.