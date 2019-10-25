Pumpkin_Patch_003.jpg
People ride on the wagons to the pumpkin patch at Country Barn in Manor Township on Sunday, October 14, 2018.

 ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer

Halloween is right around the corner.

For those looking to celebrate a little early, here are six free, family friendly Halloween events happening in Lancaster County this weekend. 

Friday, Oct. 25:

- Haunted Museum: Elizabethtown College students are hosting a night of haunted museum tours for ages 10 through adult.

Saturday, Oct. 26:

- Millersville Community-University Parade: 23rd annual parade includes more than 2,000 participants, including 23 bands, 140 vehicles, live animals, large inflatable characters, floats and more, along a 2-mile route. This year’s theme: A Halloween Monster Mash, with a costume contest for all age groups.

  • Address: Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Avenue, Millersville
  • Time: 9 a.m.
- Community Day Car Show & Trunk or Treat: Grace Church Lancaster is hosting a day full of events, games, food and cars. Pre-registration is required to show off your car; here is the link.

- That Howl-o-ween Party: That Fish Place - That Pet Place is hosting a party for pets Saturday. The event will feature photos, pet-friendly games, trick-or-treating, vendors and more.

Sunday, Oct. 27:

- Trunk or Treat Family Fun Night: One City Church is hosting a day of food, face painting and community togetherness. 

- Kids' Pumpkin Pickin' Days: Oregon Dairy is hosting a kid-centric day of pumpkin picking and tractor rides. There are free tractor and wagon rides and free pumpkin painting and decorating. Pumpkins cost from $3 to $16. 