Halloween is right around the corner.

For those looking to celebrate a little early, here are six free, family friendly Halloween events happening in Lancaster County this weekend.

Friday, Oct. 25:

- Haunted Museum: Elizabethtown College students are hosting a night of haunted museum tours for ages 10 through adult.

Address: 33 E. High Street, Elizabethtown

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26:

- Millersville Community-University Parade: 23rd annual parade includes more than 2,000 participants, including 23 bands, 140 vehicles, live animals, large inflatable characters, floats and more, along a 2-mile route. This year’s theme: A Halloween Monster Mash, with a costume contest for all age groups.

Address: Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Avenue, Millersville

Time: 9 a.m.

- Community Day Car Show & Trunk or Treat: Grace Church Lancaster is hosting a day full of events, games, food and cars. Pre-registration is required to show off your car; here is the link.

Address: 911 Rohrerstown Road, Lancaster

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- That Howl-o-ween Party: That Fish Place - That Pet Place is hosting a party for pets Saturday. The event will feature photos, pet-friendly games, trick-or-treating, vendors and more.

Address: 237 Centerville Road, Lancaster

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27:

- Trunk or Treat Family Fun Night: One City Church is hosting a day of food, face painting and community togetherness.

Address: 935 East Walnut Street, Lancaster

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

- Kids' Pumpkin Pickin' Days: Oregon Dairy is hosting a kid-centric day of pumpkin picking and tractor rides. There are free tractor and wagon rides and free pumpkin painting and decorating. Pumpkins cost from $3 to $16.