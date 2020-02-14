There are several free events in Lancaster County this weekend, including two largely free festivals, educational events and art shows.
Here are 6 events in Lancaster County to attend this weekend.
Rose & Shamrock Festival & Feis
The Lancaster Celtic Arts Foundation is hosting its sixth annual Rose & Shamrock Festival. Most of the events and attractions are free, though a few do require a ticket. There will be bands, dance competitions, axe throwing and more.
More information: Friday, Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. to Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. | More info
Lititz Fire & Ice Festival
Ice sculptures will line the streets of Lititz this weekend, partnered alongside pyrotechnic shows every 45 minutes. There will be music, food and ice carving, among other activities. Some events do cost money.
More information: Friday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. to Saturday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. | Broad & Main streets, Lititz | More info
Art in Love IV
April Koppenhaver is sharing her images of love from her personal collection.
More information: Friday, Feb. 14 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Mulberry Art Studios, 21 N. Mulberry Street, Lancaster | More info
Happy Hour with Vivace Live
Tellus 360 is hosting a string quartet for their happy hour Saturday. Vivace Live will perform several covers, from love songs to ballads.
More information: Saturday, Feb. 15 | 8 p.m. | Tellus 360, 24 E King Street, Lancaster | More info
Youth Wildlife Conservation Experience
Several wildlife conservation and enthusiast groups are hosting a conference for youth conservation education. Some of the activities will include making necklaces, archery, laser shot and more.
More information: Saturday, Feb. 15 | 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. | Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen Street, Lancaster | More info
Kellie Turner performance
The Lancaster Theological Seminary is hosting musician Kellie Turner, who will perform the blues, jazz, gospel and spirituals in celebration of African-American history.
More information: Sunday, Feb. 16 | 4 to 5 p.m. | Santee Chapel, Lancaster Theological Seminary, 555 W. James Street, Lancaster | More info