There is still a lot of free things to do in Lancaster County until the new year hits.

Here are 8 free events to attend this weekend.

Happy Hour with the Violettes

Tellus 360 is hosting a happy hour event in its lounge that features a musical guest: The Violettes.

More information: Friday, Dec. 27 | 6 to 8:30 p.m. | Tellus 360, 24 E. King Street | More info

Kwanzaa Celebration

Crispus Attucks Community Center and Bright Side Opportunities Center are hosting a Kwanzaa celebration with food, entertainment, games and more.

More information: Friday, Dec. 27 | 6 to 8 p.m. | Crispus Attucks Community Center, 407 Howard Avenue, Lancaster | More info

Slow Ride December

Slow Ride Lancaster is hosting a slow ride downtown. The intent is to go about 5 mph and yell "Happy Friday" while biking. 

More information: Friday, Dec. 27 | 7 to 8 p.m. | Binns Park, 120 N Queen Street, Lancaster | More info

Model Train Display

The Columbia Historic Preservation Society and the Lower Susquehanna Valley Model Railroaders will be hosting a railroad modeled after Columbia from the '20s to the '50s. 

More information: Saturday, Dec. 28 and Sunday, Dec. 29 | 1 to 4 p.m. | 19-21 N. Second Street, Columbia

Gregory Prestegord / Rene Romero Schuler Art Exhibit

Cityfolk Gallery is hosting installations from two artists: Gregory Prestegord's "Falling in Mose" and Rene Romero Schuler's "Expanding the Narrative: a traveling exhibit." Saturday is the last day.

More information: Saturday, Dec. 28 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | CityFolk Gallery, 146 N. Prince Street | 717-393-8807 | More info

Red Raven Art Company Annual Group Show

The Red Raven Art Company is hosting its annual group show featuring works from over 35 artists. Saturday is the last day.

More information: Saturday, Dec. 28 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Red Raven Art Company, 138 N. Prince Street, Lancaster | More info

Reusable Pad-Making Party

Handwork House is hosting a menstrual pad making event, where people can drop by make pads to distribute to people in Lancaster. No experience or supplies needed.

More information: Sunday, Dec. 29 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Handwork House, 343 W. Lemon Street, Lancaster | More info

Holiday Open House

The Lancaster Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society is hosting an open house of the 1882 Christiana freight station decorated for the holidays. Tons of artifacts, books, prints and more.

More information: Sunday, Dec. 29 | 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Freight station, 10 Railroad Avenue, Christiana 

