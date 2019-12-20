You are the owner of this article.
16 free things to do in Lancaster County this weekend

Messick's Christmas light show
Tractors and excavators are decorated with Christmas lights for the Christmas light show at Messick's Farm Equipment Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

There are many free things to do in Lancaster County this weekend, both holiday-related and not.

Here are 16 events to check out this weekend.

Ladies Night Out at Building Character

Building Character is hosting a Ladies Night Out, which will feature free massages, drinks, a raffle and treats.

More information: Friday, Dec. 20 | 6:30 to 9 p.m. | 42 & 346 N. Queen Street, Lancaster | More info

Makers Market

Creatively Lancaster is hosting this year's final makers market featuring more than 65 curated vendors.

More information: Saturday, Dec. 21 | 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Sears wing of Park City Center | More info

Christmas crafting

Grocery Outlet is hosting a free kids' Christmas crafting session to make ornaments. There will also be a "Wheel of Bargains" that gives prizes.

More information: Saturday, Dec. 21 | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 1951 Lincoln Highway East, East Lampeter Township | More info

Model Train Display

The Columbia Historic Preservation Society and the Lower Susquehanna Valley Model Railroaders will be hosting a railroad modeled after Columbia from the '20s to the '50s. 

More information: Saturday, Dec. 21 and Sunday, Dec. 22 | 1 to 4 p.m. | 19-21 N. Second Street, Columbia

Festivus Party

Wacker Brewing Co. is hosting a Festivus Party. There will be several events throughout the night with chances to win gift cards, and also a few food & drink specials.

More information: Sunday, Dec. 22 | 12 to 8 p.m. | 417 W. Grant Street, Lancaster | More info

Orphan's Christmas Potluck Dinner

Tellus360 is getting into the Christmas spirit and hosting a potluck dinner. Admission is free, but you are required to bring a dish and register for the event. Register here.

More information: Sunday, Dec. 22 | 3 to 6 p.m. | 2nd floor lounge, 24 E. King Street, Lancaster | More info

Christmas at Clipper Magazine Stadium

Clipper Magazine Stadium will have a large display of decorated Christmas trees, Santa sightings, holiday movies, crafts and more.

More information: Sunday, Dec. 22 | 5 to 9 p.m. | 650 N. Prince Street, Lancaster | More info

Christmas lights:

- Herr's Christmas lights display, 20 Herr Drive, Nottingham, Chester County. From dusk to dawn.

- Messick's Christmas light show, 187 Merts Drive, Elizabethtown. Runs every 20 minutes from 6 to 9 p.m.

- Conestoga Valley holiday light show, 500 Mt. Sidney Road, Lancaster. Runs at 6:30 and 7:30.

Model railroad display:

- Frysville Farms, 300 Frysville Road, Ephrata. Open Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Garden Spot Village train display, 422 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Open Saturday, 1:30 to 4 p.m.

- Masonic Village train display, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown. Open Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- Short Line Model Railroad Club, 11 S. State Street, Ephrata. Open Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Santa sightings

- Santa's at Elizabethtown Public Library, 10 S. Market Street, Elizabethtown. He'll be there on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m.

- Santa's at the train station in Ephrata, at 16 E. Main Street. He'll be there Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.