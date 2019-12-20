16 free things to do in Lancaster County this weekend

There are many free things to do in Lancaster County this weekend, both holiday-related and not.

Here are 16 events to check out this weekend.

Ladies Night Out at Building Character

Building Character is hosting a Ladies Night Out, which will feature free massages, drinks, a raffle and treats.

More information: Friday, Dec. 20 | 6:30 to 9 p.m. | 42 & 346 N. Queen Street, Lancaster | More info

Makers Market

Creatively Lancaster is hosting this year's final makers market featuring more than 65 curated vendors.

More information: Saturday, Dec. 21 | 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Sears wing of Park City Center | More info

Christmas crafting

Grocery Outlet is hosting a free kids' Christmas crafting session to make ornaments. There will also be a "Wheel of Bargains" that gives prizes.

More information: Saturday, Dec. 21 | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 1951 Lincoln Highway East, East Lampeter Township | More info

Model Train Display

The Columbia Historic Preservation Society and the Lower Susquehanna Valley Model Railroaders will be hosting a railroad modeled after Columbia from the '20s to the '50s.

More information: Saturday, Dec. 21 and Sunday, Dec. 22 | 1 to 4 p.m. | 19-21 N. Second Street, Columbia

Festivus Party

Wacker Brewing Co. is hosting a Festivus Party. There will be several events throughout the night with chances to win gift cards, and also a few food & drink specials.

More information: Sunday, Dec. 22 | 12 to 8 p.m. | 417 W. Grant Street, Lancaster | More info

Orphan's Christmas Potluck Dinner

Tellus360 is getting into the Christmas spirit and hosting a potluck dinner. Admission is free, but you are required to bring a dish and register for the event. Register here.

More information: Sunday, Dec. 22 | 3 to 6 p.m. | 2nd floor lounge, 24 E. King Street, Lancaster | More info

Christmas at Clipper Magazine Stadium

Clipper Magazine Stadium will have a large display of decorated Christmas trees, Santa sightings, holiday movies, crafts and more.

More information: Sunday, Dec. 22 | 5 to 9 p.m. | 650 N. Prince Street, Lancaster | More info

Christmas lights:

- Herr's Christmas lights display, 20 Herr Drive, Nottingham, Chester County. From dusk to dawn.

- Messick's Christmas light show, 187 Merts Drive, Elizabethtown. Runs every 20 minutes from 6 to 9 p.m.

- Conestoga Valley holiday light show, 500 Mt. Sidney Road, Lancaster. Runs at 6:30 and 7:30.

Model railroad display:

- Frysville Farms, 300 Frysville Road, Ephrata. Open Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Garden Spot Village train display, 422 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Open Saturday, 1:30 to 4 p.m.

- Masonic Village train display, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown. Open Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- Short Line Model Railroad Club, 11 S. State Street, Ephrata. Open Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Santa sightings

- Santa's at Elizabethtown Public Library, 10 S. Market Street, Elizabethtown. He'll be there on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m.

- Santa's at the train station in Ephrata, at 16 E. Main Street. He'll be there Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.