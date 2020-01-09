Spotted Lanternfly egg mass

You don't have to go far to find free entertainment this weekend.

Here are 7 events in and around Lancaster County to check out.

Nugget Nectar Release Party

Troegs Brewery is hosting its Nugget Nectar release party at Tellus360. The beer is seasonable and will only be available for a short time.

More information: Friday, Jan. 10 | 6 to 8 p.m. | Tellus360, Tigh Mary, 24 E. King Street, Lancaster | More info

Scraping Lanternflies Hike

A hike is being held at the Speedwell Forge County Park in an effort to find and destroy lanternfly egg masses before they have a chance to hatch. Event is free, but donations will be accepted. Registration required.

More information: Saturday, Jan. 11 | 10 to 11:30 a.m. | 1 Natures Way, Lancaster | More info

Furry Friends Meet and Greet

Furry Friends Network is hosting a pet meet and greet in the Boscov's wing of the Park City Mall.

More information: Saturday, Jan. 11 | 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 800 Park City Center, Lancaster | More info

Skate Tape Screening

The Kaleidoscope is hosting a skate tape screening that features local skaters and music from local artists. 

More information: Saturday, Jan. 11 | 8 to 11 p.m. | 213 W. King Street, Lancaster | More info

Public Starwatching

The York County Astronomical Society is hosting a starwatching event at John Rudy Park in York County.

More information: Saturday, Jan. 11 | 7 to 9 p.m. | 400 Mundis Race Road, York | More info

Music Expo

Keystone Record Collectors' is hosting its monthly event at Spooky Nook Sports Lanco. Some of the featured items include vinyls, casettes, CDs, picture sleeves and jukebox items.

More information: Sunday, Jan. 12 | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg | More info

Kauffman Gallery

Artwork from George Chapman and White Feature (Renette Maury) will be featured for Sunday's opening reception.

More information: Sunday, Jan. 12 | 1 to 4 p.m. | 149 Precision Avenue, Strasburg | More info

