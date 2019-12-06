Holiday magic is in the air.

This weekend, there are several fun, free events to attend in Lancaster County.

Concert at the Cigar Bar

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is making a pit stop in Lancaster to perform at the Lancaster Cigar Bar.

More information: Friday, Dec. 6 | 7 p.m. | 25 W. King Street | More info

Christmas in the Park

Stop by this year's Christmas tree lighting in Lititz Springs Park.

More information: Friday, Dec. 6 | 6:30 p.m. | 24 N. Broad Street, Lititz

Holiday Light Show

Conestoga Valley is hosting an outdoor light show synchronized to music created by the technology student association.

More information: Friday, Dec. 6 to Saturday, Dec. 7 | 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. | Hueskin Middle School, 500 Mt. Sidney Road | More info

New Holland Christmas Celebration

Nestled right in the heart of New Holland will be a Christmas celebration, with events ranging from breakfast with Santa to the indoor Christmas Market.

More information: Saturday, Dec. 7 | 8 a.m. to 7(ish) p.m. | Main Street, New Holland | More info

Alternative Gift Fair

Gifts That Give Hope is hosting its annual alternative gift fair that features 30 local, national and international nonprofits.

More information: Saturday, Dec. 7 | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | The Junction Center, 1875 Junction Road, Manheim | More info

Holiday HGB Flea at Strawberry Square

There will be over 75 vendors selling artisan goods inside Strawberry Square this Saturday.

More information: Saturday, Dec. 7 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | 320 Market Street, Harrisburg | More info

Holiday Market

For those who will be in York this weekend, the Holiday Market will feature several artists and curators, as well as live music.

More information: Saturday, Dec. 7 | 12 to 5 p.m. | Cherry Lane Park, York | More info

Elizabethtown Model Railroad Display

Masonic Village and Elizabethtown Model Railroad Club are hosting a holiday open house with trains and trolleys on over 1,200 feet of track.

More information: Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 to 4 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. | 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown | More info

Holiday Open House

Manheim Township Recreation & Park Planning is hosting its 40th annual Holiday Open House that features crafts, live entertainment, and more.

More information: Sunday, Dec. 8 | 1 to 4 p.m. | Stauffer Park, 1241 Lititz Pike, Manheim Township