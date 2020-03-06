There's a lot going on in Lancaster County this weekend.

It's First Friday, so there are tons of free things to do Friday on that premise alone. Click here for a roundup of all First Friday events this weekend.

There are several free events to attend throughout the entire weekend, too. Here are 8 things you can do in the county this weekend.

Quilt Preview

Over 100 quilts will be sold at the Pennsylvania Relief sale, hosted by the Mennonite Central Committee. Those who are interested in purchasing quilts can preview the works for free this weekend.

More information: Friday, March 6 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m | MCC Material Resources Center, 517 Trout Run Road, Ephrata | More info

Art Exhibit at curio.

curio. Gallery is hosting a closing reception for Leah Limpert Walt's exhibit, "Memory and Landscape." The exhibit features several personal landmarks for Walt, as well as links to place and self.

More information: Friday, March 6 | 5 to 9 p.m. | 106 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | More info

Art for Story: Amplify Gratitude

Community Room on King and Veritas Church is hosting several local artists as they try to answer the question, "What does it mean for me to amplify gratitude?"

More information: Friday, March 6 | 6 to 9 p.m. | 106 W. King St., Lancaster | More info

Local Maker's Market

Every now and then, the Shops @ Rockvale host a local maker's market that showcases several dozen local creations. Some of the things you can expect to find are sweets, woodworking creations, knick knacks, photography and more.

More information: Saturday, March 7 | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | 35 S. Willowdale St., East Lampeter Township | More info

Performance by Leo DiSanto

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Leo DiSanto, frontman for the Vinegar Creek Constituency, will be performing at the Emmaus Road Cafe. You can expect a little bit of folk, a bit of bluegrass and a bit of rock'n'roll in his sound.

More information: Saturday, March 7 | 7 to 9:30 p.m. | 1886 Lincoln Highway E., East Lampeter Township | More info

Charter Day: Free museum admission

In honor of the founding of Pennsylvania, several museums in Lancaster County are offering free admission to state-owned museums and historic sites.

Participating museums:

- Ephrata Cloister, 632 W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-733-6600, ephratacloister.org

- The Railroad Museum of Pa., Route 741, Strasburg, GPS: 300 Gap Road, Ronks, 717-687-8628, rrmuseumpa.org

- Landis Valley Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, 717-569-0401, landisvalleymuseum.org.

More information: Sunday, March 8 | More info

Purim Carnival

York's Jewish Community Center is hosting a Purim Carnival, where people can dress up as their favorite character (perhaps a unicorn, or a mermaid). There will also be food trucks. Registration is required.

More information: Sunday, March 8 | Noon to 2 p.m. | York JCC, 2000 Hollywood Dr., York | More info

MV&E Model Railroad Club

Masonic Village is hosting a public open house of the M. V. & E. Model Railroad Club, featuring model railroads of all different shapes and sizes.

More information: Sunday, March 8 | 2 to 4 p.m. | 1 Masonic Dr., Elizabethtown | More info