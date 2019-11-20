The Adoption Coalition of Lancaster County is sponsoring a free movie, “Frozen II,” at Penn Cinema Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m.
The event is open to the public and registration is not required. Held in conjunction with National Adoption Awareness Month, the event aims to help raise awareness of the need for foster and adoptive families.
Vouchers for free popcorn will be available at the ACLC informational table. Tickets and food vouchers will be available starting at 5:45 p.m. and are free while supplies last.
The Adoption Coalition regularly sponsors free movies to raise awareness. For more information, call 717-656-6580.