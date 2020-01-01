If one of your New Year’s resolution is “get in shape,” you don’t have to spend a ton of money.

Here are free fitness classes to check out throughout Lancaster County.

If you know of more, add the details in the comments.

Yoga

Join a yoga class at Moores Memorial Library in Christiana. Classes are Tuesdays, Jan. 7 through the end of May at 6 p.m.

Chair yoga classes are an option at Quarryville Library, which usually has yoga twice a month on Tuesdays. For January, yoga sessions are Jan. 21 and 28. The classes start with a chair yoga session at 4 p.m. and then there are mat classes at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. No registration is required but you do need to bring your own mat if you will use one.

Station One Center for the Arts in Lancaster has by-donation yoga classes Sundays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Registration to reserve a spot is required. The Sunday, Jan. 5 class will have live sitar music.

Thursday, Jan. 2, Lititz Rec Center will have a free yoga class at 7 p.m.

REFIT

Try a REFIT class at Manheim Township Public Library. The hour-long classes combine dance, toning, balance and flexibility and are held the first and third Saturday of the month at 9 a.m.

Hula hoop

Learn the ins and outs of hula hooping along with abstract dance moves at Ephrata Public Library’s classes. The class is for ages five and older and will be held on the first Tuesday of the month in January, February and March at 6 p.m.

Sparta

EmPower, 276 Granite Run Dr., has free community Sparta workouts Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. The workout is two rounds through 20 exercise stations so there’s a lot of variety.

Free gym passes

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Many gyms offer a free day pass, including several gyms new to Lancaster County, like OrangeTheory on Lititz Pike and Columbia Avenue and Crunch Fitness near Park City Center. Anytime Fitness’ East Petersburg and Prince Street locations have free seven-day passes. LA Fitness has free five-day passes. And Universal Athletic Club has free three-day passes.

Big Green Gym

Lancaster Recreation Commission created guides showing how to turn playground equipment at seven city parks into gear for free workouts. A bike rack doubles as a bar for bodyweight rows. A slide is just right for arm dips and seated leg tucks.That bench? Perfect for jump squats and push-ups.

Take a hike

Hiking trails throughout Lancaster County might be packed in warmer weather, but they are open year-round and a lot less crowded when the temperatures are frigid. They're also free. Here's a guide to hiking in the winter: