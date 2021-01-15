Online book readings and a virtual lunchtime discussion will be part of the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Lancaster on Monday, Jan. 18.

These free virtual programs are a collaboration between YWCA of Lancaster and Willow Valley Communities.

Children can watch the live, half-hour book readings via Zoom.

Families of children who participate can pick up free copies of one of three books, corresponding to their age group (while supplies last), ahead of the readings — along with crayons, a certificate, a cupcake coupon and a bookmark.

The books to be read are:

— Ages 0-2 years, 9:30 a.m.: “Good Night Martin Luther King Jr.,” by Adam Gamble and Mark Jasper.

— Ages 3-6, 10:15 a.m., “Be a King: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream and You,” by Carole Boston Weatherford.

— Ages 7-12, 11 a.m., “A Sweet Smell of Roses,” by Angela Johnson.

The Lunch & Learn discussion for adults starts at noon Monday and explores the topic “The Radical Martin Luther King, Jr: What History Doesn't Tell.”

You must register for for these programs ahead of time at bit.ly/MLKDayReading. The Zoom links will be sent to those signing up.

Once you’ve registered for the readings, books and other items can be picked up from noon to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, in the parking lot of Bright Side Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave.

There are 50 free copies of each book available.

If there are books left, they can be picked up from 8 to 9 a.m. Monday outside the entrance to the YWCA, 110 N. Lime St. Masks and social distancing are required.

