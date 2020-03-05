In March of 1681, England’s King Charles II granted William Penn a charter for the land that would become Pennsylvania.
To celebrate the 339th anniversary of that event, state-run museums around Pennsylvania will offer free admission to visitors on Sunday during their annual Charter Day.
Here are some of the activities planned that day for the three state-run museums in Lancaster County.
Ephrata Cloister
At the Cloister, site of the 18th-century religious settlement founded by Conrad Beissel, Charter Day will feature a new Activity Academy for families, site administrator Elizabeth Bertheaud says.
“It’s a hands-on room, in our schoolhouse,” Bertheaud says. Families can make miniature log models of the Cloister Sisters House, design a fraktur letter and do on-paper activities such as mazes and a word search.
“We’ll have all the houses open, with people staffing the houses,” Bertheaud adds, and there will be printing press and spinning demonstrations.
The Cloister Chorus will sing at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., “with music that was written here at Ephrata,” Bertheaud says.
The Cloister also is holding a Charter Day food drive to benefit Ephrata Area Social Services’ food pantry, Bertheaud says.
For more information on the types of canned food and cleaning supplies the food pantry needs, visit bit.ly/CloisterCharterDay online.
Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum
Charter Day “is a very popular day” at Landis Valley Museum, Cynthia Kirby-Reedy, Landis Valley’s events and marketing coordinator, says. “It’s the day we generally kick into gear (for the season). We’ve kind of been hibernating — planning and painting.”
The second half of the two-year museum exhibit “Thrown, Fired, and Glazed: The Redware Tradition from Pennsylvania and Beyond” will open on Charter Day, Kirby-Reedy says.
Most of the redware pieces are being replaced with different ones for this sequel to last year’s exhibit.
About 11 buildings will be open for touring at Landis Valley that day, Kirby-Reedy says, featuring demonstrations of leatherwork, tinsmithing, blacksmithing, quilting and open-hearth cooking.
In the gun shop, visitors can ask gunsmith Dennis Griffith about the smooth-bore fowler rifle he has crafted for the April 18 benefit auction for the museum.
Visitors also can meet some new calves that have been born at the village, and can take horse-drawn wagon rides, Kirby-Reedy adds.
Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania
Charter Day, which attracts around 1,200 people to this museum filled with train cars, locomotives and railroad-oriented exhibits, “gives our visitors an opportunity to see the museum before our busy summer season,” museum director Patrick Morrison says.
“We have just spent ... about $4.5 million on (renovations and) new exhibits,” Morrison says. Those renovations will take about two more months to complete, he says, but visitors will be able to get a sneak peek at what’s coming in the near future.
“There will be a larger volunteer presence than we would normally have for a regular day,” Morrison says, allowing visitors to get lots of information about the museum’s nearly 100 train cars and locomotives in the exhibit hall and outdoors in the train yard.
“For folks who’ve been here before, they’ll see some new things. For people who’ve not been here before, everything’s going to be new,” Morrison says.