Quest for Learning, the Lancaster-based continuing education program, is putting its six-week fall courses online, at no cost, starting Thursday, Sept. 24.

The educational program, which generally appeals to people of retirement age because the classes are held during the day, normally offers morning in-person courses twice a year. They're presented in the spring and fall at Lancaster’s Trinity Lutheran Church.

But, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program will offer its courses free via the teleconferencing platform Zoom, Quest for Learning board member Tana Woodcock said last week.

“It’s open to anybody. All you have to do is register. It’s free,” Woodcock said. “I’m going to have a hard time picking out, myself, what I want to attend. There are a lot of interesting topics this fall.”

The program usually charges a nominal fee for the classes, but is offering them free since they’re online only.

The six-week classes start Thursday, Sept. 24, and continue every Thursday through Oct. 29.

“There will be a chance for people to send in questions, so there will be some interaction with the audience,” Woodcock said.

Classes available

Those attending the online classes can choose one of four courses that are held from 9:40 to 10:30 a.m., and one of a different set of four courses from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Classes that start at 9:40 a.m. include a music program titled “Happy Birthday Ludwig,” along with “Film Genres” and a short story discussion group. There's also the “Richard Keller Memorial Series” that includes such weekly topics as “A History of Autism in the U.S.,” “The Siege of Leningrad” and “The Terror Moment: Radical Violence in American History.”

Classes starting at 11 a.m. include “Obscure Military Vignettes,” “Racism in America: The History We Didn't Learn in School,” “Pennsylvania's Natural History and Heritage” and quantum mechanics.

The volunteer presenters for these classes are experts in their fields, and include educators, public officials, business and community leaders, writers, artists and musicians.

To find out about the classes being offered, along with information about the instructors, look at the course brochure online at bit.ly/QuestForLearning2020.

Then, send an email to questlancaster@gmail.com with “SEND QUEST INFO” in the subject line. You’ll receive information and the invitations and code numbers needed to the access the Zoom classes.

Additional information will be sent out next Monday, Sept. 21, to those who have registered for classes.

Quest for Learning has been serving Lancaster County retirees for more than 40 years, Woodcock said, adding there are no age limitations for those who can take the classes.

To learn more about Quest for Learning, visit questlancaster.org.