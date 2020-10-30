Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Jericho Brown will give a virtual reading hosted by Franklin & Marshall College’s Philadelphia Alumni Writers House from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Brown was awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry for his 2019 book “The Tradition.” In the book, Brown addresses the evils and injustices of modern life from police shootings to the destruction of the environment. His poems shake the reader out of the drowsy air of complacency to see life, with all its faults and beauty, with fresh eyes.

The award not only means Brown’s work will reach a bigger audience, but it also gives him a bigger platform to share the ideas he writes about in “The Tradition.”

It’s a book that seems to speak directly to this moment in American history, though Brown wants people to know that many of today’s current events have been occurring for decades.

“I think, as a poet, I do the kind of work that I do regardless of how aware or not people are of a situation,” Brown says. “Therefore, my work begins to speak to certain moments when those situations become more obvious to other people.”

Because of the continuing injustices in the world, and because of Brown’s prowess in capturing them, the themes in his work are timeless. But that doesn’t mean Brown shies away from calling out specific moments.

Brown’s poem “Say Thank You Say I’m Sorry,” which appeared in the New York Times in June, opens with the lines “I don’t know whose side you’re on / But I am here for the people.”

The poem, an ode to essential workers in the time of COVID-19, asks us “to rethink what it is to be a nation.” In such divisive times, Brown’s poems are, at their heart, about unity.

“What I do in poetry a lot is leap ... taking two things which at first seem to have nothing to do with each other and bringing them together,” Brown says.

Kerry Sherin Wright, director of the Franklin & Marshall Philadelphia Alumni Writers House and an English professor at the school, says Brown has a knack for bringing people together with his poems.

“He shows you humanity in language that is not simplified or reductive or divided into ‘us’ and ‘them’ or blue and red,” Wright says.

The virtual reading won’t be the first time Brown has addressed F&M students. He appeared as part of the college’s annual spring Emerging Writers Festival in 2010. Wright says faculty members knew Brown’s work was special even then.

“Ten years later (Brown) wins the Pulitzer Prize and it’s like, ‘Yeah, we knew that was going to happen,’ ” Wright says.

Wright says she believes Brown was selected for the Pulitzer Prize because he makes art that is meaningful to the present moment.

“He catches the zeitgeist and rides it like a wind,” Wright says. “Only a few artists in a generation typically do that.”

Wright also says Brown is bringing a change to the literary canon.

“He’s rewriting the literary tradition,” Wright says. “When we think of what the poetic tradition is, we can’t help it, we think of Shakespeare, we think of Wordsworth, we think of Robert Frost. I pick it up (‘The Tradition’) and I feel like I see a massive change in poetry.”

Brown’s “The Tradition” both embraces traditional forms and adds to them with Brown’s own innovations. Brown has created his own form called the “Duplex,” which combines three different forms of poetry: the ghazal, the sonnet and the Blues poem.

But Brown views his work as a continuation of a lasting poetic tradition.

“It’s a way of showing us that our energy cannot be extinguished,” Brown says. “I’m not the first poet to do this kind of work, and I won’t be the last.”

