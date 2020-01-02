Three teen idols from the '50s with roots in Philadelphia will join forces for a performance in Lancaster this summer.

American Music Theatre will host "The Golden Boys: Frankie Avalon, Fabian and Bobby Rydell" on Sunday, July 19 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $69-$89 and go on sale to the general public 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.

Tickets will be available at amtshows.com or by phone at 800-648-4102.

Frankie Avalon released his debut single "De De Dinah" in 1957. Previously, he made his network television debut on "The Jackie Gleason Show," and like other teen idols of the time, continued to act as his music grew popular. His other hits include "Venus" and "Why."

Fabian, another '50s teen idol, grew his audience through performances on Dick Clark's "American Bandstand." His songs include "Turn Me Loose," "Hound Dog Man" and "Tiger."

Bobby Rydell, another "American Bandstand" alum, is best known for the songs "Wild One" and "Volare." He also portrayed Hugo Peabody in the 1963 film adaption of "Bye Bye Birdie."

In addition to the "Golden Boys" show, American Music Theatre also announced a performance by the Texas Tenors on Friday, July 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $49 and also go on sale 9 a.m. Jan. 11.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The vocal group appeared on "America's Got Talent" in 2009. The Texas Tenors put a country flair on covers varying from Bruno Mars to Puccini.

For more information on these events, visit amtshows.com.