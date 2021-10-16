After a year off due to COVID-19, the Lancaster Roots & Blues festival returned with the fury of a hard-strummed guitar chord on Friday night. And there were many chords, interspersed with powerful vocalists and other inventive instrumentalists. Over the course of the evening, I managed to see at least part of 12 of the 30 total acts. Like any good music festival, it’s designed to be impossible − you're supposed to dread picking between two or three great artists, in the hopes of guiding yourself through your own version of the best possible night of music. Here are some takeaways from day one, in anticipation of day two.

A mix of local and beyond

You'd be hard-pressed to find a better band to kick off a weekend of music than Lancaster County favorite Dillweed. Positioned on the Front Porch Stage near the ticket booth at 5 p.m., the bluegrass and Americana trio sang and played their acoustic instruments into a single mic, projecting their trademark goofiness and twin banjo (and upright bass) prowess. What else can a crowd do but clap and smile when Dillweed plays their lovable cover of Robbie Fulks' "The Scrapple Song?"

For at least the first half of the night, the schedule careened between Central Pennsylvania acts, like Bjorn Jacobsen and Ribin Chambers, the Bobby Gentilo Trio and Benjamin Vo Band, and touring bands like Buckwheat Zydeco Jr., Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials and John Nemeth. By highlighting the familiar and unfamiliar equally, the festival did a fantastic job of putting all the music on an equal footing.

The COVID of it all

The festival notably mandated proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry, but if it resulted in a lower attendance, it was hard to tell in some venues. Rooms like Tellus360, which would already be packed on a Friday night, operated both the front and back stages concurrently, creating a constantly flowing line of people in and out. Masks were encouraged, though not policed and certainly not the majority in the crowd. There seemed to be a general trepidation to dance at some shows, even when performers would attempt to entice the crowd forward. Nevertheless, attendees had no hesitation getting to the front to head bob, sway and altogether vibe out. Late night

Perhaps it was the fact that this was yet another return in the slow crawl back to public life, but the early half of the night was somewhat plagued by an excess of crowd noise. Any musician in a smaller venue who dared play with dynamics was met with the clatter of beer bottles and chatter of patrons, no doubt just giddy to be out of the house hearing live music. That’s what made the late night performance by Jontavious Willis at the Trust Performing Arts center all the more quiet. The acoustics of the theater demand silence from the audience, and the lack of bar in the venue proper made sure of it. Willis performed live, solo, and every single note from his guitar reverberated into the air like water vapor condensating.

Roots and Blues

It might go without saying, but every attendee should be able to leave the Lancaster Roots & Blues Festival with the ability to count to 12. The Blues is a genre defined in a way by its rigidness, that you should be able to get your solos and verses done all in 12 bars. The best artists I saw on Friday, like headliner Charlie Musselwhite, for example, weaved in and out of the structure with his harmonica solos like the master he is.

The concepts of roots music and blues music in 2021 are a series of historical facsimiles – the legends of our time are at least five generations into the art form. And yet, new artists such as Roosevelt Collier come along and put a new coat of paint on that form, making old seem new again. With this much music packed into eight hours, you’re bound to walk away with a new favorite band, or at least a new tune to get stuck in your head for a few days.