For over fifty years, the shelves of West End Market held vegetables, snacks and other food necessities.

Now, for at least four days, the iconic grocery store at the corner of Lemon and Mary streets will hold ceramics, watercolor paintings and a wide variety of Lancaster-made art. From Thursday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 28, the market within a market will feature works from nearly 45 vendors, with free entry and extended hours for those whose working hours don’t allow them to experience a regular First Friday Art Crawl.

“The young people, the people in their 20s and 30s and teens, we're all working full time and working in the food service industry, you know ... First Friday ending at 8 p.m. isn't suitable for them,” Andrew Silvius says, while showcasing the West End Market space. “Their fans don't get to come and see them, their families don't get to come and see them. When something is only one day for a short period of time, people can miss things, and I wanted to give everyone an opportunity to make it here.”

IF YOU GO What: West End Art Market featuring over 40 Lancaster artists and vendors Where: West End Market, 501 W. Lemon St., Lancaster When: Thursday, Aug. 25 through Saturday, Aug. 27, 2 p.m. to 12 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 28, 12 to 6 p.m. Cost: Free More info: Follow Andrew Silvius (@Crumbslanc) on Instagram

Even though the event is technically in conjunction with Lancaster city’s annual Indie Retail Week, it is perhaps even more indie than “Indie” - the market isn’t listed on the Lancaster City Alliance’s website, but it’s arguably the “biggest” retail event happening during the week. This could be that the state of the market does not currently scream “Extravaganza!” The market which was sold in 2021 by its former owners, the Huber family. As of late, the market has been under heavy construction, both inside and outside of the building. The innards of the grocery store still look much the same as it did prior to its closing – untouched shelving, a “SpongeBob SquarePants” “Got Milk?” poster, a computer in the back running on Windows 98, which was never turned off when the previous owners left.

Standing near the deli counter, Silvius reminisces on his early days walking to school past the market, stopping in to buy the end pieces of sweet bologna, too small to make a full slice but perfectly sized for a pick-me-up snack.

For Silvius, an artist who also goes by “Crumbs” and recently painted a large mural on the garage at the corner of Duke and Chestnut Streets, it’s a perfect spot.

“This is the look I'm trying to go for, I want it to look like we came in with ski masks and cut the chains and had a big show,” says Silvius with a smile.

Silvius, who previously owned The Dapphaus on King Street, secured the spot with help from his friend Chris Caldwell, owner of Hush Money Bikes and future occupier of the warehouse space connected to the market. A sense of community pervades the art market in just about every facet of the event, from the handpicked list of artists to the initial funding for the event. Artist Adam Serrano, who now lives in West Reading but remains an artistic mainstay of Lancaster, helped Silvius create an art piece that later sold and helped fund a majority of the event’s start-up costs. The rest came from the buildings’ neighbors across the street, Brendee’s Irish Pub, who agreed to co-sponsor the event after Silvius painted a few of their trashcans.

Due to the state of the West End Market when Silvius secured it for the art market, he’s been spending his days as of late cleaning and fixing up the shop so that artists can set up shop comfortably, while also continuing to create the art that he himself will be vending. Silvius says that, since there is no vending fee, he’s been asking artists to assist in cleaning donate water to the event.

“Sil and I, and the various other people doing these things, we can't do awesome (stuff) if the people around us aren't doing awesome (stuff),” Serrano says of the strong arts community in Lancaster. “For this event, it's hard for me to go and sweep the place up or whitewash the walls or whatever (when I’m in Reading). I put a lot into my events, and Sil was very empathic and said, 'Dude, I just want you to be a vendor, I don't want you to stress out over problem-solving.' It sounds hilarious, but he demoted me from host and the muscle to a vendor, and it felt awesome.”

While not every artist will physically be on hand for all four days, many will have their wares available with the option to purchase via CashApp or Venmo in their absence. For those familiar with the tight space of West End Market, it might be difficult to fathom where the sheer amount of art that dozens of people will bring with them (“We're going to play around with the space,” Silvius says, standing near the old meat freezer. “I'm so excited for that Monday night - sarcastically - to have 44 people argue over who is going to go where”).

Though the artists' work doesn't share one common theme, many have been cutting their teeth at Lancaster’s burgeoning art market scene, including regular markets held at Beer Wall on Prince and Phantom Power in Millersville. From solo artists such as Bruce Banter, Jordan Rainey and Jason Allen Berlet, to local brands including apparel company Weird N Woke Clothing and Sneaker Fiend Customs, a sneaker and clothing company.

Despite the late hours of the market, Silvius has made a point to stress to all involved that this isn't intended as a party – it's the culmination of a lot of hard work, and it should be taken seriously.

“It's not going to be a party and it's not going to be a bar, but it's going to be an event,” Silvius explains. “When you're doing an event at, say, Tellus360 at 12 in the afternoon, yes, it's a great time, but you're not necessarily the focus of anyone's afternoon. The focus of the afternoon is drinks and brunch, 'Sunday Funday.' No one necessarily wants to walk around with a 16-by-30-inch painting or spend that type of money. When you make something for the evening, then you have like, the wife calling their husband or wife, saying, 'Hey, we're going to get some drinks and then go to this market.' It becomes more special than just happening to stumble by it. It gives people a reason to prepare."



The intensely local nature of the event extends all the way to its poster, prominently featuring the recognizable “West End Market” signage. During the recent heatwave, Silvius proudly hung up dozens of posters promoting the event all over the city. There was just one problem.

“I get 100 posters printed, and I hang about 71 of them up one day when it's like 96 degrees out,” Silvius says. “I get back here and Adam goes, 'You don't have the address on these.' They're on every block in this damn city, and I don't have the address on any of them. I always forget that everyone isn't from here.”