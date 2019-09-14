Life was normal for Becky Young Miller. And then it wasn’t.

She was 28 years old in September 2011, working in Lancaster County for the former Providence Bank as a credit analyst when her life was turned upside down.

“I was in excruciating pain, to the point I couldn’t stand up or walk,” Miller said in a phone interview from Bedford County, where she now resides with her husband, the Rev. Jack Miller, and 3-year-old daughter, Amarissa. “It hit me out of the blue and knocked me down.”

Miller grew up in Lancaster, the daughter of Ed and Sue Young, who are members of First Presbyterian Church on Orange Street, where Miller worshipped from 2006 to 2012 and where her husband served as pastor of Children’s Ministry for one year and was ordained in 2011. He is now the solo pastor of Bedford Presbyterian Church.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, Becky Miller will speak in the Trending Class at First Presbyterian about her recently released memoir, “Transplanting Hope: A Journey Through Pain, Addiction and the Miracle of a Rare Surgical Procedure.” After the class, she will sign copies of the book, which will be for sale for $20.

The “it” that hit her out of the blue was chronic pancreatitis. The journey to the diagnosis began with five days at Lancaster General Hospital, a battery of tests at Temple University in Philadelphia, and 40 days spread across three months at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

LGH sent her to Temple to have an endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatograph, which goes through the pancreas to open the duct that connects the pancreas to the stomach.

At Temple, she had a battery of tests but not the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatograph. At Johns Hopkins, she saw a pancreatic specialist who was convinced there was nothing wrong with her pancreas.

When she finally had the test — after seven months of excruciating pain — it showed she had no duct left.

“I had two choices — stay on narcotics (morphine) for the rest of my life or have the pancreas removed,” she said. “Most doctors say you can’t live without a pancreas, but I’m here and I don’t have a pancreas.”

Miller said the disease can be caused by excessive alcohol dysfunction but, in her case, it was a gene mutation, the same gene that mutates to cause cystic fibrosis.

Part of the challenge, and why the diagnosis took so long, is that while markers in the bloodwork usually show cystic fibrosis, hers did not.

Normally, the pancreas creates enzymes to break down food in the stomach, but with chronic pancreatitis, the enzymes can’t leave the pancreas. Instead, they break down and inflame it.

She was planning to have the surgery at Johns Hopkins, which had done only seven pancreatectomies (removing the entire pancreas).

But before it was scheduled, her husband received a call to serve at a church in South Carolina, where the local hospital in Charleston had performed more than 100 of the operations and hadn’t lost a patient.

Miller is now a Type 1 diabetic. She takes Creon, a pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy, in pill form when she eats to help break down food; 40 prescription pills daily; and is on an insulin pump.

“But, thankfully, I’m not on any narcotics,” she said.

There were other complications, as well.

“It’s been a long, slow process, with lots of people praying and caring. I’m learning a new lifestyle with a change in diet and insulin — realizing that my body does fatigue very easily. I have to pace myself.”

Shortly after Miller got very sick, she started a blog for people in extreme pain, which has had more than 30,000 views from more than 10 countries.

Her wish for the book is that it encourages hope and gratitude, especially for those going through trials.

It even has some humor.