Chances are if you lived during the early 1940s and ever read a newspaper or magazine, or even drove past a billboard, you saw Bruce Holran.
He was that fresh-faced kid with the shock of red hair clutching a head of lettuce ripe for some Hellmann’s mayonnaise. He was the stoic boy pledging allegiance to the flag in a full-page Fourth of July salute from Gimbel’s. And he was the hungry kid poised to take a bite from a sandwich made with Tip-Top, “the better bread.”
Holran may not have been a household name beyond friends and family, but as a busy child model his face graced everything from magazine covers to business calendars.
Today, that wavy red hair is white, but those blue eyes still twinkle behind glasses as Holran, 85, recalls those days as a young boy in front of the camera .
From the comfort of his living room at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, Holran remembers that his foray into modeling was more by serendipity than design. He grew up in Hackensack, New Jersey, where his father was city editor of the Bergen Evening Record. One day in 1942, a photographer at the newspaper mentioned that he was going to take his photogenic nephew to an agency in New York City to see if he could become a child model. The photographer wondered if 8-year-old Bruce would like to go, too.
“Next thing I know, I went to New York to register. ... Bottom line was, I was picked to have my picture taken and put in a catalog,” Holran says, noting his red hair put him in high demand.
And the photographer’s nephew? Not so lucky.
So began a brief but rather prolific modeling career that had Holran making the 20-mile trip to New York City about twice a month for jobs.
From a worn scrapbook in the cozy apartment he shares with his wife, Barbara, Holran pulls out magazine pages, newspaper clippings and more featuring the likeness of his younger self.
In one colorful ad, he’s expounding the virtues of Duz laundry detergent: “Pops and I get towels grimy. Duz does ’em really white.”
In another, he and a group of boys in Top-Flight corduroy suits are playing at a clubhouse designed to look like an Army headquarters.
In an ad for Lafayette Camera, Holran mimics a newspaper photographer, complete with a press card tucked into his Jughead-style whoopee cap.
Not all of Holran’s modeling work ended up in advertisements. And not all of it was done in a New York City studio. In one 1940s magazine article about why parents shouldn’t try to change their children’s left-handed tendencies, Holran is pictured in a baseball uniform batting left-handed. The photo shoot to get that image took place on an island in the East River — in January.
“It was cold,” Holran recalls. “I was glad when that one was over!”
Sometimes, Holran found himself the inspiration for an artist’s drawings. During one session, he was photographed doing a variety of activities, including jumping off a chair. Using those images, an artist created a Liberty magazine cover featuring a bunch of boys — all in Holran’s likeness — playing at a swimming hole.
Frequently, at the time of the photo shoot, Holran and his family had no idea how the photos would be used. They only knew they would likely show up somewhere about six months later, so grandparents, aunts, uncles, neighbors and friends made a habit of scouring newspapers and magazines to find him.
The 1944 Hellmann’s mayonnaise ad was an easy one to spot, since it ended up on a billboard that Holran passed every day on the way to school. “That was kind of special,” he says.
For Holran, the experience of traveling to New York for photo shoots was pretty special, too.
“Somebody had to go to New York with me. It was either my mother or my grandmother,” he recalls. “After a while, my sister went, too.”
One of the treats of those days for both Holran and his sister was dining from the vending machines at the automats.
By the time Holran was 10, he had gotten to know his way around the various studios on the city’s east side well enough that he was allowed to make the trip himself.
“I took the bus to New York and walked across 42nd Street all by myself, which most parents wouldn’t let a 16-year-old do today. But there I was,” he says. “I didn’t know any better, but times were different. You could have a 10-year-old kid get off a bus and walk across town and be reasonably safe, but you couldn’t do that today.”
For a 10-year-old boy, going to New York City by himself had some perks. The biggest was spending 25 cents for an hour at a newsreel theater on 42nd Street, watching the popular short documentary films with their mix of news and entertainment. “It was my reward for a hard day’s work,” he says, wistfully.
Of course, there was a monetary reward as well.
“The pay was pretty darn good,” he says. “I think we got paid $10 an hour base salary.”
Some of that went toward the purchase of war bonds at school. Since classrooms would compete with one another in the purchase of the bonds, the funds from those modeling gigs made Holran a popular guy, he says with a chuckle.
Some of his earnings also helped fund his education. From the private Northfield Mount Hermon School on the banks of the Connecticut River in Massachusetts, Holran attended Colgate University and went on to a career in public relations.
He worked at Colgate and his high school alma mater, then at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, before making his way to Lancaster County in 1968 to begin an 18-year stint at F&M. Holran finished his career at Elizabethtown College.
Along the way, Holran had five children and four grandchildren.
“I had a great career,” he says. “Everything just kept falling into place.”
But as he looks through that pile of clippings in his scrapbook, there’s a bit of wondering, too.
Holran’s modeling career was cut short in 1946, after his parents divorced and his mother moved the family to Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey, no longer a quick trip into the city.
His parents passed up an opportunity for him to audition for the Broadway play “Life With Father,” about a cantankerous stockbroker and his redheaded sons. He also quit modeling right before television started to make its entrance into America’s living rooms.
“Chances might have been I’d be involved in TV,” he says. “Who knows where that would have led. I might never have come to Lancaster County.”