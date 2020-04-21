Earth Day turns 50 years old on Wednesday, and in observance of that golden anniversary, here are a few resources parents can use to find environmental activities to do with their kids at home.

Take a quiz

The Earth Day organization itself, which can be found at earthday.org, has a series of quizzes for students, including ones on environmental literacy, whales, climate change, oceans, biodiversity and oceans and plastic pollution.

You can find them at earthday.org/earth-day-quizzes.

‘Nifty Fifty’

PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center, a nonprofit “dedicated to protecting Pennsylvania’s air, water and open spaces,” has compiled a “Nifty Fifty” list of 50 online activities kids can do at home.

They include a list of energy-saving challenges kids can try while families are sheltering at home, such as “the ribbon game” for finding air leaks around windows and doors with a piece of ribbon, and learning how turning off lights, taking a turn at “thermostat duty” and closing doors can can lower your energy bill.

Kids can also learn to make their own wind turbine (pinwheel), a solar oven from a pizza box, arts and crafts from plastic bottles and disposable trash, leaf rubbings, a terrarium and a self-portrait out of leaves, sticks and other foraged materials,

You can find a full list of links to the 50 activities at bit.ly/50ActivitiesPenn.

PennEnvironment also offers a link to environmental curriculum ideas for teachers, which can be used by families, as well: bit.ly/GreenCurriculumIdeas.

Pollinator power

We all know how important pollinators such as butterflies and bees are for the health of our food supply.

Since we’re in the middle of spring, it’s a great time for kids to learn and think about how to support the pollinators in their own backyards.

The Pollinator Partnership has links to lots of ideas for activities for families and curriculum plans for teachers.

Kids can play a bingo game and do a word search using pollinator-related words, and learn how to cultivate a pollinator garden. There’s also a list of pollinator-related snacks kids can make and eat after identifying the pollinator that helped produce the ingredients (example: wasps pollinate figs, so that we can eventually eat Fig Newtons).

You can find a list of links to activities at: bit.ly/PollinatorEducation1.

Kids can conserve

The U.S. Department of Agriculture also has plenty of online activities for kids sprinkled among its web pages.

The Forestry Service, for example, offers a Woodsy the Owl activity guide, with ideas for helping kids learn respect for the environment and how to cut back on wasting natural resources.

And the USDA’s National Resources Conservation Service has a list of worksheets, printable activity books, puzzles and coloring sheets for kids on topics including conserving water and the connections between agriculture and the environment. Check out the list here: bit.ly/NRCSActivities.

Scavenger hunts

The National Wildlife Foundation offers a Spring Detective scavenger hunt that families can conduct in their own backyards or on their next nature walk in the neighborhood (with proper social distancing, of course).

The scavenger hunt sheet, which includes such items to search for as mud puddles and daffodils, and has blanks parents can fill in with other items for kids to look for, can be found at bit.ly/SpringScavenger.

The Earth Day website also offers a link to a scavenger hunt activity your family can engage in while picking up trash or cleaning up an area in your neighborhood.

The scavenger hunt list of items to look for — and get points for — while cleaning includes such items as candy wrappers, soda cans, and plastic forks. If you can’t maintain good social distancing while cleaning up your environment, you might want to postpone this activity until later in the year.

The activity can be found at bit.ly/CleanupHunt.