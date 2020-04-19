You’re stuck at home, sheltering in place, with time on your hands.

Perhaps you’re anxious — feeling a little frayed around the edges at either being cooped up with your family or isolated by yourself.

There’s an activity that’s serving as an antidote for these feelings among many in quarantine around Lancaster County — making hours fly by, taking their minds off their troubles and even bringing them together as a family.

It’s an activity that’s centuries old: the jigsaw puzzle.

These puzzles were gaining popularity even before the COVID-19 pandemic sent everyone looking for something to do inside their homes for the past few weeks.

And they’re so popular now that puzzle makers and sellers have trouble keeping them in stock.

“I always liked doing puzzles,” says Sarah Popovich, a financial adviser who’s sheltering in place with her family and working from home in Leola. “But I typically don’t have a lot of time to do them.”

She just finished a 1,000-piece puzzle called “The World,” which yielded an image of a map of the world with colorful flowers superimposed all over it.

“Working from home kind of messes up my sleep schedule,” she says, “so I gravitate toward doing something creative at night, after I put the girls to bed. ... Puzzles are a great way to wind down at the end of the day.”

Holly Fite, of Strasburg, has been doing Disney-themed puzzles that are the artwork of the late landscape painter Thomas Kincade.

“This isn’t something I usually do,” Fite says. “Literally, just within the past month (I) started” doing puzzles.

Just after Christmas, Fite had worked on a 100-piece “Toy Story” puzzle with her 5-year-old son.

“I had so much fun working on that with him,” Fite says. When she realized she, her husband and two children would be staying at home, “I thought, ‘maybe I’d better get some for myself.’ ”

She bought a four-pack of 500-piece Disney puzzles on Amazon and then bought a few more for the weeks ahead.

“All the hours fly by when you’re working on them, which is kind of nice right now,” Fite says. “It just feels so good when you finish it. It’s like you’ve accomplished something. ... It’s a nice distraction from everything.”

Artwork

Penny Zalewski, of Leola, typically does a couple of 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles a year — at Christmastime and in the summer.

“This is kind of off-season for me,” Zalewski says of the 1,500-piece fall scene she’s working on now. “I hadn’t touched that puzzle since the winter, and I thought, ‘well, we have a break, so I’ll work on that puzzle.’

“I don’t really like flashy puzzles,” she says, tending toward farm and nature scenes. “Mostly I buy them online, but sometimes I buy them from the thrift store.” She’s been lucky — all the pieces have always been in the box.

When Zalewski is finished with each puzzle, she uses puzzle glue from a craft store to glue the puzzle together.

She puts a frame around the picture and hangs it somewhere in her home.

“I think they’re artwork,” Zalewski says. “I actually enjoy looking at them.”

Shakespeare and more

“I haven’t done a jigsaw puzzle in 30-plus years,” says Robert Brock, owner and artistic director of the Lancaster Marionette Theatre.

But when Brock realized it was “inevitable” that he’d be sheltering in place with his mother, Mary Lou Broucht, he says he ordered a jigsaw puzzle from Amazon.

“I thought it would be something Mary Lou and I could do together to kill some time,” Brock says. “But she has absolutely no interest in it whatsoever.”

Brock’s not sure he’s ever done as large or complicated a puzzle as “The World of Shakespeare,” the 1,000-piece puzzle he just completed — an illustration of a map of London in Shakespeare’s time.

“It was really neat — it gave you a lot of information” about the plays and theaters of the time.

He’s now working on a 3-D puzzle — a model of Highclere Castle in England, where “Downton Abbey” was filmed.

Compared to his current puzzle, the London one “was a piece of cake,” he says.

He’s got another puzzle on order — a picture of the cast of “Downton Abbey.”

Though it’s been something interesting with which to pass the time, Brock notes, he doubts he’ll continue to do jigsaw puzzles once everyone’s quarantine is over.

“Absolutely not,” he says.

Popular pastime

Todd Dickinson, who co-owns Aaron’s Books on Main Street in Lititz — currently closed by state mandate, as a nonessential business — sells puzzles online for children and adults.

“We’ve seen an increase (in puzzle sales) probably since last fall,” Dickinson says — “more interest in puzzles, more interest in different kinds of puzzles.

“There has been a growth over a number of months,” he says. “Now that we’re doing online sales ... puzzles seem to be one of the most popular things people are looking for.

“We keep getting stock in, and it keeps going out,” he says. “People are asking for a wide variety, whether it’s 30-piece floor puzzles with big pieces for kids, up to the most challenging 1,000- and (occasionally) 2,000-piece puzzles for adults.”

Dickinson says “bright nature scenes and art reproductions” are among the most popular puzzles these days.

Technology

Tiffany Dickinson of Lancaster (no relation to Todd), who grew up doing traditional jigsaw puzzles with her family, now does them on her iPad.

“I downloaded an app, and I’ve been doing puzzles that way” for about two years, she says. “I just find myself doing them more, now that I’m stuck in the house” and working from home as an office manager.

The app allows her to select puzzles from four pieces up to 1,024 pieces.

“When you open it, it will scatter the pieces for you,” she says. “And then there’s an option where you can make the pieces go to the edge, like you would on a table, and you can separate the pieces.” She uses her finger to pull the puzzle pieces into place.

“I love it because I can do it sitting in my favorite chair,” she says. “My son plays his video games, and my husband doesn’t do puzzles. So I’m doing them by myself.

“It allows me to focus on something else,” she says. “I’m not thinking about what’s going on. It passes time away. I’ll get caught up in a puzzle, and I’ll realize a half-hour, 45 minutes has passed that quick.”

Hollie Mendenhall, of Mountville, also did jigsaw puzzles growing up, “but I probably haven’t sat down to do my own jigsaw puzzle in years.

“We were in the middle of cleaning my daughter’s room ... and I found a puzzle someone had given her for her last birthday, and it was unopened. ”

It was a 500-piece space puzzle — dark blue with colorful pictures of and information about all the planets, she says.

“It kind of ties into the science unit she’s doing at school,” Mendenhall, an elementary school music teacher who’s working from home, says. “I figured, we have the time.

“It’s something I’ve always enjoyed doing. But I always seemed to have other things better to do” before being forced to stay at home by the pandemic.

“I was teaching my 6-year-old how to find the straight edges “ in order to assemble the border, Mendenhall says. “And we were working on the sorting of colors.”

Her 11-year-old daughter enjoyed putting the puzzle together because she was learning facts about space.

After a couple of days, Mendenhall’s husband started joining in, and it became a family project.

“Having a puzzle is a good alternative to just having the TV on all the time,” Mendenhall says.

Mendenhall says when her family realized how much they enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles together, rather than ordering more of them online, she asked her neighbors if they had any she could borrow.

Soon, the neighbor was dropping off three puzzles on her porch — following safe social distancing rules, of course.

Technique

Some of Lancaster County’s puzzlers say they put together the borders of the puzzle first before filling in the middle.

Some have their kids sorting the puzzle pieces into colors.

Still others work on a little section of the interior of the puzzle at a time.

“My technique is working from the outside in,” Mendenhall says, “getting the border done first. And then I try to pick one specific large thing in the puzzle to focus on first. And the other thing I found helpful is to sort colors.”

“I had to break myself of the habit of trying to do the edge pieces,” Popovich says. “Because I think you kind of get stuck on trying to finish that edge first, and it takes up a lot of time, whereas you can use that time a little more productively by doing an easier part of the puzzle, and then moving it to the side.”

“Don’t let the puzzle intimidate you,” Zalewski suggests. “When you look at a box of 1,000 pieces, it can be intimidating — when you start the border, and you see this big empty space in the middle. That’s how I always feel when I first start.

“But if you just start, and find a small section to work in,” Zalewski says, you’ll soon be engaged.

“It’s not just an hour or two activity,” Todd Dickinson says. “They involve a lot of time around the table, and that can be a lot of conversation time” with family.

“The act of creating something is always good,” Popovich adds. “I think it’s a kind of controlled creativity that we can all enjoy.

“The saddest part is always taking it apart and putting it away.”