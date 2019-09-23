Local representatives of 1040 for Peace (https://1040forpeace.org/), a national organization encouraging U.S. taxpayers to follow their conscience regarding U.S. military spending, will discuss their ideas at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Tellus 360.
The organization supports symbolic war tax resistance as a democratic expression that nonviolently opposes military spending and the use of U.S. military power when taxpayers file their federal income tax returns—Forms 1040—each year. Beyond resistance, they seek to redirect federal revenue to peaceful purposes and restore the vitality of citizen participation in governance.
At the biennial Mennonite Church USA Conference in July, Akron resident Harold Penner offered a resolution to create a Church Peace Tax Fund “to resist the payment of federal taxes that underwrite killing, war and militarism.” A similar fund - the War Tax Alternative Fund - already exists for staff members of the Mennonite Church.
The idea of withholding taxes as a protest against militarism is not new. Penner is a coordinator for 1040forpeace.org, a national movement in which people underpay their federal taxes by $10.40 as a form of symbolic tax resistance.
In the past, the Internal Revenue Service has collected the back taxes when a refund is due or the agency has attached a lien to the resister’s bank account.
Tuesday's event will include a Penny Poll, an interactive tool promoting dialogue and learning about U.S. budget priorities and one’s own values. A 30-minute video produced by the National War Tax Resistance Coordinating Committee entitled “Death and Taxes: War Tax Resisters and Their Motivations” will be shown followed by a time of discussion. There is no charge to attend.