For over 40 years, Millersville legends Doc and Mama Roc have played oldies on the airwaves

♫ Those oldies but goodies remind me of you/The songs of the past bring back memories of you... ♫ The voices of Little Caesar & the Romans break through radio static, accompanied by familiar chords played gently on a piano in common time.

That means it’s 4 p.m. on a Saturday evening just before Doc and Mama Roc kick off their weekly three-hour radio show on WIXQ, Millersville’s student-run radio station. “Oldies But Goodies” not only serves as the title of the Little Caesar & the Romans tune, but also to the pair’s radio show, which they have hosted together in some form since 1979. The show is strictly dedicated to music made between 1955 and 1962.

Perhaps at one time earlier in their careers, you could say that “Doc Roc” and “Mama Roc” are the radio personalities of Ralph and Judy Anttonen, 80 and 79, retired educators who have been married for 58 years. But in the four decades that they’ve manned the boards, at some point along the way, they became one and the same.

“As Mama will tell you, I'm a clutterer,” says Ralph, speaking by phone with Judy by his side. “Honey, how would you describe yourself?”

“Compulsive,” Judy says in a tone that indicates she’s grinning. “He clutters and I clean up.”

“Right!” laughs Ralph. “So, it's the perfect marriage.”

The couple’s story begins in 1958 in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, and very much resembles any number of the doe-eyed teenage love songs that regularly appear on their playlists.

“I would say we met - how do I put this? - I had had a little bit of a liquid refreshment," Ralph says with a laugh. “We were seniors in high school, and I was class president. Every Friday night was a dance at the local YMCA. I remember, the DJ was a guy named Jack Richards. I was the kind of guy...what did the girls say about me then, Mama?”

“They’d say, ‘Oh, he probably sleeps with a basketball,’” Judy replies.

“If you think of the movie 'Hoosiers,' I was the guy with the basketball under my arm," Doc explains. “I felt very comfortable with that basketball under my arm, going to the playground just shooting and shooting, and when it came to women, it was like, ‘I'm going to go stand by this wall here.’ As close to the wall as I can, and hold it. So, then we're at this dance and it's weird, because I didn't really know her, we didn't have classes together or anything. That night, I got up the courage to ask you to dance. You can't really explain why things happen. It was like, there she was, here I am, I'm going to ask that girl to dance.”

Within a week, they were, as the parlance once went, “going steady.” They were married in 1962 during Ralph’s junior year at Boston's Tufts University, while Judy briefly supported the two of them with a government job as a stenographer with top-secret clearances. Before long, work brought them to Millersville University, where Ralph was first hired as a faculty member while Judy made her mark as a special education teacher. Though he started at the university at the beginning of the seventies, it would take until the end of that decade for the Anttonens to unite on the airwaves. As the chief overseer of WIXQ for decades, Ralph is responsible for fostering a love of radio in generations of Millersville students. So, how did their nicknames come about? The legend goes that, during a DJing gig on campus, Ralph encountered a J.J. Williams, a new station DJ. Williams said something to the effect of, “I’m the Duke of Soul,” to which Anttonen replied, “Well, then I’m the Doc of Rock.” One subtracted “K” later, and Doc and Mama Roc were “born,” a solid two decades into their marriage.

♫ I love how your eyes close whenever you kiss me/And when I'm away from you, I love how you miss me... ♫

On Jan. 23, the Anttonen’s hosted their first show of 2021. It included gems such as Sam Cooke’s “Twisting the Night Away,” Roy Orbison’s “Only the Lonely” and an entire block dedicated to the sounds of rock and roll singer Freddy “Boom Boom” Cannon, known for hits like “Palisades Park” and “Way Down Yonder in New Orleans.”

The songs change week to week, but the era does not – songs are strictly from 1955 to 1962, or, perhaps more importantly, the time period between the emergence of Elvis Presley and the initial shockwaves sent from those lovable lads from Liverpool.

“I will not play the Beatles, I love them dearly, I even gave a Beatles collection to my great-grandson, but they represented a change in the music as I call it,” Doc explains. “Although they took a lot from Chuck Berry and other '50s stuff, it's when music changed. I have ventured out a little bolder, we did a little bit of later '60s on Saturday. I always cover myself by saying that we play the '50s and '60s, at least anything that I deem sounds like it. We don't play jazz. I play a little bit of Dean Martin, but I don't play Frank Sinatra.” Seven years' worth of popular music extrapolated over 41 years (give or take semester breaks) of a weekly three-hour radio show sounds like a recipe for monotony, at least according to the math on paper. But the Anttonens pride themselves on constantly adjusting playlists and seeking out “new” oldies, which they do with help from Sirius Radio’s popular “’50s on 5” and “’60s on 6” stations. The Anttonens say that they see themselves somewhat as stewards of these songs, ones that serve as markers of a youth further away than ever.

Sharing the Love Ralph and Judy Anttonen have been making playlists of every sort for decades now, including that most cherished of occasion for those who have been in love for a long time, Valentine’s Day. Judy “Mama Roc” Anttonen was gracious enough to share her “Love Special 2020” playlist here, in the hopes that some young (or older!) lovers might discover some new classic favorites. -“True Love Ways” – Buddy Holly -“Sea of Love” – Phil Philips -“Young Love” – Sonny James -“April Love” – Pat Boone -“I Love How You Love Me” – The Paris Sisters -“Only Love Can Break a Heart” – Gene Pitney -“Never My Love” – The Association -“What the World Needs Now is Love” – Burt Bacharach -“Puppy Love” - Paul Anka -“Can’t Help Falling in Love with You” – Elvis Presley -“My Love” – Petula Clark -“When I Fall in Love” – The Lettermen

If not for them, it’s possible that some of these songs wouldn’t be played anywhere, much less on a Lancaster radio show. In a recent RadioInsight.com article, writer Sean Ross detailed the concept of “Lost Songs,” those being songs that were huge radio hits at one point in time and have now been all but chased off commercial radio by succeeding decades worth of popular music.

Take, for instance, a song like Chubby Checker’s “Pony Time,” a No. 1 hit in 1961. It was a popular enough song to invent a new dance move, “The Pony,” but it has long since vanished from commercial radio. However, it hasn’t disappeared from the minds of people like Doc and Mama Roc, who played the song on their first broadcast of the year.

Throughout 2020, the Anttonens, both retired, continued hosting their show from WIXQ studios, now with an extra 10 minutes built in to clean and wipe the operating board. At the very end of the year, both Ralph and Judy became afflicted with COVID-19, with Judy briefly having to go to urgent care due to her asthma.

“I tell everybody that the only way I can describe it is that I didn't have a fever or aches, but for two days I just felt … weird,” Ralph says. “That's the only way to put it, I felt weird. I never stopped exercising, though.”

Other than music, nothing quite unites the pair like the thrill of athletic competition. Both have dozens of medals in swimming, running and, in recent years, various Senior Games tournaments.

“She was all excited to turn 80,” Ralph says, referring to Judy. “Because that means now she's the young one in the 80-84 age bracket!”

A talk with the Anttonens can occasionally turn you into a one-person audience for a radio show all your own.

“Judy has had a knee replacement, and this is a good point of discussion,” Ralph says, winding up. “The doctor told you that you shouldn't run anymore.”

“But then I got him to say, 'Alright, you can walk during the week and run a race on the weekends ..,’” Judy says, right on cue.

“Now, I'm not sure he ever said that, but doctors know - she'll put you in your place,” Ralph says emphatically.

“Well, the doctor X-rayed my left and right knees, even the one that's been replaced, and he says, 'You know, I'm really surprised that this isn't more worn,' and I said, 'Well, some weekends I didn't race,’” Judy says with a smile. “Mama recently got a shirt that says ‘If Mama ain't happy, no one's happy, and if Grandma ain't happy, RUN,’” Ralph says.

♫ Let me hold you close/Just for a moment/And whisper a teenage goodnight... ♫

Over the decades, their audience has remained fiercely loyal, though no less immune to the ravages of time.

“A lot of our listeners are dead,” Ralph says. “We've lost a lot of them, but there are still plenty who have been with us for years and years, and we've gotten to know them. Thanks to the technology, their name pops up when they call. They've gotten to be like family. That's really why we do the show. Obviously, we love the music, but I'm not making any money doing this stuff. I want people to appreciate the music, and it's always very good when you get that appreciation.”

Through Ralph’s many years as a Millersville mainstay, he’s become as much a pillar in the community as the school itself.

“Millersville has been very good to us, both the university and the town," Ralph says. “Having lived in Boston, Minneapolis, Cleveland ... I think people really should be grateful for the environment we live in.”

A radio show is a lot more than some people playing music and some other people listening to it. It’s a relationship, a conversation connected by airwaves and punctuated by the sounds we find most pleasing. With “Oldies But Goodies,” the Anttonens have created something of an audio time capsule for themselves and others, where they can recreate the ‘50s and ‘60s of their youth and share it with anyone who cares to listen.

As octogenarians, both Ralph and Judy say they’ve spent time considering their legacies. After a lifetime spent creating thousands of playlists, there’s one more that they’ve recently pondered.

"We recently went to a friends' life celebration, and later we were discussing it and I said, I think I have a song that I would like played in the background of whatever they're going to do, because I'm going to be cremated and there won't be a funeral," Judy explains. "And [Ralph] said, 'I think I have one too.' It turned out, he wanted 'My Way' by Frank Sinatra, and my choice was the same song, but by Elvis! We're both people that don't put up with stuff. I wasn't as bad as he was in his profession, but people knew that if Doc says it, Doc means it. And it's even funnier, because we don't play those songs on the show!" Listen to "Oldies But Goodies" at 4 p.m. on Saturdays on 91.7 WIXQ