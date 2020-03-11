March is recognized as National Nutrition Month, and it also happens to be the month that contains the first day of spring, a time of year that often brings lots of rainbows.

Choosing colorful fruits and vegetables will help us consume a variety of vitamins and minerals that our bodies need. Let’s follow the trends of March by looking at how selecting fruits and veggies across the rainbow’s color spectrum can help us observe healthy eating all year long.

Red fruits and vegetables get their color primarily from the lycopene and anthocyanins pigments, and are typically good for heart health, bladder health (urinary tract), memory strength, inflammation reduction and potential reduction of the risk of cancer.

Red fruits and vegetables also tend to contain fiber, potassium, ellagic acid and vitamin C.

Some examples of healthy red fruits and vegetables include apples, tomatoes, watermelon, berries, cherries, pomegranates, beets, red cabbage, red-skinned potatoes, pink grapefruit and red peppers.

Carotenoids such as beta-carotene give orange and yellow foods their color, and these pigments are readily converted to vitamin A, making them high in this vitamin.

Orange and yellow fruits and vegetables strengthen our immune system, bones, skin, hair and eyes; and they are also known to contribute to a healthy heart. Some healthy foods in this category include: oranges, cantaloupe, mangoes, peppers, pumpkin, acorn squash, sweet potatoes, carrots, yellow squash, lemons and sweet corn.

Chlorophyll is what provides green foods with their color, but it’s the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin — both of which are important actors in the photosynthesis process — that work together to decrease the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration.

Additionally, green cruciferous vegetables like broccoli contain compounds called indoles, which may help defend the body from some forms of cancer.

Other more common nutrients found in green fruits and vegetables include vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, folate and fiber, and some contain calcium. Some examples of green fruits and vegetables are spinach, kale, collards, broccoli, asparagus, avocado, honeydew, cucumbers, green grapes, green apples, limes and kiwi.

Blue and purple fruits and vegetables get their colors from anthocyanin pigments, which also act as antioxidants to safeguard our body’s cells from getting damaged from oxidation.

Foods in this section of the rainbow have been found to reduce the risk of stroke, heart disease and cancer. One member of this group — blueberries — have also been linked with possibly helping reduce memory loss with aging.

Members of the blue/purple family include: purple grapes/raisins, eggplant, blueberries, plums/prunes, purple cabbage and blackberries.

White is a color not traditionally thought of as part of the rainbow’s spectrum, but white fruits and vegetables are important to include in our diet because of the allicin they contain.

Allicin may help reduce the risk of stomach cancer and heart disease, and has been shown to help lower cholesterol and blood pressure.

White fruits and vegetables get their color from anthoxanthins, and many of them are also good sources of potassium. Foods in this group include bananas, cauliflower, potatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, jicama, mushrooms, parsnips, potatoes and turnips.

Salads, smoothies, and stir-fry dishes can be easy, tasty ways to make colorful meals apart of your diet this month and throughout the entire year.

Stacy Reed is an educator with Penn State Extension in Lancaster, specializing in food safety and nutrition.