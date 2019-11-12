Contemporary Christian duo For King and Country will visit the Giant Center next spring.

For King and Country will perform in Hershey on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15 and will be available exclusively at ticketmaster.com for the first day of onsale.

For King and Country is Australian-American brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone. Their family moved to Nashville when Joel and Luke were 8 and 5, respectively. Their sister performs Christian music too, as Rebecca St. James.

The Smallbones also worked with their other brother Ben on a feature film, "Priceless."

The 2020 concert date in Hershey will be in support of the band's third album, "burn the ships." The stage and lighting design was inspired to reflect that theme by replicating the bow of a ship.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Joel Smallbone spoke to LNP in 2016 in advance of the band's performance at Winter Jam that year.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com or forkingandcountry.com.