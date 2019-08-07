A chance visit to a beekeeping display in a far corner of the Pennsylvania Farm Show was just the beginning of Matthew Libhart’s fascination with beekeeping.

The conversation that ensued, with beekeeper Jim Pinkerton of Mount Joy, led Libhart to a local beekeeping workshop. Then his first two hives. Then the deaths of all those bees in those first two hives. And then Libhart’s determination to not give up, but instead to expand.

Fast forward about a decade and Libhart, now president of the Lancaster County Beekeepers Society, has 17 or 18 hives spread out in the area just northeast of Lititz.

It’s not a cheap hobby. It can be time-consuming. And it’s not something that’s ever fully mastered, since beekeepers are, to a degree, at the mercy of lots of factors, including the weather, the bees’ resistance to mite infestations, and their tendency to swarm.

Still, Libhart says, the “Zen” he gets from tending the hives and the yellow-gold honey his bees produce make it worthwhile.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

My first year.

In typical fashion the hives, my first year, they died. Which is completely soul-crushing. We kind of find this a lot (with new beekeepers). By the second or third year, very few beekeepers will stick with one or two hives. They’ll either go whole-hog or say this is too hard; I can’t deal with the soul-crushing nature of this, and they quit.

I expanded my collection of hives because. ...

The thing that really makes you miserable is if spring rolls around and you’re beeless, you have nothing. If you have more hives, you have less chance of being beeless. Even if you’ve lost some, you’re not quite as crushed. In the spring you can split hives in two or more, depending on how many bees you have.

In the spring: About the time that dandelions bloom, the beekeeper will lay one or two boxes on top of the hives to give them more space. The plan is that they’ll fill (the boxes) with honey.

Next.

It takes about until the middle of July for that honey to be ready. Our biggest nectar flow (locally) is in black locust trees that bloom in May.

At that point when you visit your hive you have to get all the bees out of the boxes, because you’re going to take those boxes full of honey back. We gave them extra room, essentially, and they filled it with more than they’re going to need (to sustain themselves and grow).

Retrieving the honey.

You take the beeless boxes of honey — the combs are full of honey and capped with wax — to an extractor. You cut the wax caps off and put the combs into the extractor, a big metal drum with a rack in it. If you’re lucky it has a motor or, if not, it’s hand-cranked. The extractor spins the frames (holding the honeycombs) and honey flows out of the tap into food-grade buckets. Then, you can give those frames back to the bees.

What appeals to you about beekeeping?

Just the act of it is totally Zen time. I’m by myself with no distractions; I can put my phone on vibrate. They’re really fascinating insects. Just when you think you’ve figured out what they’re going to do, they don’t.

When honeybees “swarm” — when a queen bee leaves the colony with about half of the worker bees in search of a new home — what do beekeepers do?

It’s kind of a colony’s way of reproducing itself, finding a new place to live. A new queen is raised in the old hive and you now essentially have two colonies. But it’s not necessarily beneficial for a beekeeper; we try not to have them do this. One reason is that a hive that swarms will never make as much honey.

Another reason is it just freaks out the neighbors. It’s 10,000-plus bees swarming out in minutes and landing somewhere. They’re very docile at that point because they’re homeless, but still. ...

We have a resource on our website (lancasterbeekeepers.org) that people can type in the address where a swarm is, and we have a list of members who will come collect the swarm.